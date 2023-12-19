Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - How Eida is related to the Shinju, explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023. However, spoilers for the chapter have already surfaced online. According to the latest spoilers, the Shinju, similar to Eida, can somehow see Eida when she is keeping an eye on them with her Omnipotence.

One could have guessed that Eida may have some connection to the Divine Tree due to Shinjutsu. However, as per theories online, their connection might be even more significant. While fans believed that they were related due to their Otsutsuki origins, there is a good possibility that manga creator Masashi Kishimoto might have opened up a new connection through the latest chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex theory speculates Eida and Shinju's origins

According to Boruto fan theory by @Marcelpi3 on X, Eida, Daemon, and the Shinju might have originated from the same clan. While it is true that the Divine Trees were created by Otsutsuki to suck the chakra out of a planet and consume it. However, the theory suggests an alternative origin for the Divine Trees, i.e., an older clan that Otsutuki made use of.

It is very common for manga creators to take inspiration from real-life elements and incidents. Hence, if one looks at the symbols that have been associated with Eida and Daemon, and the Shinju, it seems like they have all been inspired by the Chiba Clan.

Eida's eye and mon of the Chiba clan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As pointed out by @Marcelpi3, Eida's eyes resembled Gessei, the mon of the Chiba clan. With that connection established, one can also notice how there is an emblem seen behind the Shinju's attire. Upon comparing the several symbols associated with the Chiba clan, it becomes apparent that the Shinju symbol bears a resemblance to the Soma Clan emblem. Soma Clan descended from the Taira clan via the Chiba clan. Thus, there is a clear connection between the two.

As for Daemon, the only symbols associated with him are the star patterns on his red hoodie. According to @Marcelpi3, if one were to look at any star symbol connected to the Chiba clan, it has to be that of Genbu. Genbu is referred to as the Guardian of the North Star, entrusted with safeguarding the Myoken of the North Star. The Myoken is a deity in Japan that was worshipped by the Chiba clan. In addition, the logo is also Chiba's present-day flag.

Shinju emblem in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Soma Clan emblem (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, there seems to be a clear connection between the origins of Eida, Daemon, and the Shinju. If that is the case, there is a good chance that manga creator Masashi Kishimoto would tailor the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's story in such a way that establishes a past connection between the Shinju and the cyborgs.

With that, it may become clear how they were related to Shibai, the Otsutsuki God, and how they are connected to the Otsutsuki. Such developments generate excitement among fans. Unfortunately, they may have to wait for some time before Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduces the said plotlines.