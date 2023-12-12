Boruto's latest enemy in Two Blue Vortex might be the hardest to defeat because of one little trick

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapter 4, fans were finally introduced to the new villains of the series, Divine Trees. While the series did not reveal a lot about them, it did offer a glimpse into how they originated. This has led to fan theories, one of which makes them the most difficult antagonist group to defeat in the franchise.

The previous chapter saw Boruto teleporting himself to Code's location using the Flying Raijin Jutsu. However, unfortunately, the ten tails had vanished. Instead, a new group of villains who were the sentient forms of the Divine Trees appeared. Unfortunately, they were too strong for the protagonist, forcing him to run back to his base.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's Divine Trees might be the hardest antagonists to defeat

Divine Tree as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by the new manga's fourth chapter, the Divine Trees had become sentient. While their instinct was to devour chakra, Code's mingling with their genetic makeup caused them to evolve and desire knowledge. This led them to generate individual appearances and personalities.

If one looks at the Divine Trees, they are quite similar to Akuta, introduced in the Boruto anime. The series saw former Tsuchikage Ohnoki develop living organisms called Akuta, who were supposed to adhere to his command. Unfortunately, later, the Akuta developed sentience and had their own personalities. This led to a whole other fiasco in the Hidden Stone Village.

Akuta as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike them, the individualities and abilities of the Divine Trees were derived from the person a Claw Grime bit. After a Claw Grime bites a person, a sentient Divine Tree based on the person bitten gets created. This was made evident in the manga, as the "Sasuke Divine Tree" used Chidori. Meanwhile, the Divine Tree that looked like Moegi used the same Jutsu that the Jonin used against Amado previously.

With that, it is well established that the Divine Trees are interconnected with the person that was bitten for their creation. This is where the latest Boruto manga theory comes in.

Divine Trees as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to one fan, @DammnDeejay, on YouTube, killing off a Divine Tree might not be as easy as becoming strong enough to defeat them. Masashi Kishimoto is known to develop great antagonists. Hence, there is a possibility that he might introduce an additional layer of protection to the Divine Trees. That is bound to make the Divine Trees the hardest antagonist group to defeat in the entire Naruto franchise.

As per the fan, there is a huge chance that the manga will introduce a development that will explain how killing a Divine Tree of a person leads to collateral damage to the original as well. Hence, the protagonists will be forced not to kill the Divine Tree. Instead, they might have to look for new ways to subdue their threat.

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If one were to look at Sasuke's case objectively, he has been fused into a Divine Tree, while the tree's sentient form was running about. However, staying this way as a tree is bound to leave him with no energy, given that he cannot eat or drink. This should likely mean that the only source of energy for Sasuke and others is the Divine Tree itself, which has fused with them.

Therefore, killing the sentient Divine Trees might essentially have collateral damage to the Divine Tree that has trapped the Shinobi. This might cut off any form of energy for the Shinobi to stay alive. Hence, the manga might likely soon introduce a method for the protagonists to save the people who have become Divine Trees, all while not risking their lives.