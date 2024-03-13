Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Sasuke's clone might be the biggest current threat in the series

Boruto Two Blue Vortex could be the series that would show what heights Boruto would achieve now that he is all alone. After being banished from his village, the protagonist was trained by Sasuke Uchiha, who did so thinking that his daughter, Sarada, knew something about Boruto that the others didn't.

Unfortunately, Sasuke was defeated by the Claw Grimes and became a chakra tree. Boruto had to abandon him and look for a solution to bring him back. Later in the series, the protagonist discovered the four self-aware God Trees that were much stronger than normal Grimes. One of these God Trees resembled Sasuke, as it also used Chidori to attack Boruto.

The name of this God Tree was later revealed to be Hidari, who was a Claw Grime that used Sasuke's body as a chakra reserve. Could it be that Hidari can also use Sasuke's other abilities and go against the latter's daughter in the future to bring him back to normal?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Hidari, the biggest danger amongst the Ten Tail Claw Grimes

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, after escaping from Boruto and Kawaki in the Hidden Leaf Village, Code arrived at the place where the Ten Tails was being kept. What Code didn't know was that Boruto's toad had also accompanied him here.

After confirming the presence of the Tailed Beast, the toad informed Boruto and asked him to come as soon as possible. The protagonist used Flying Raijin Jutsu to teleport to the place where his toad and Code were standing. Unfortunately, as soon as Boruto arrived, the Ten-Tails vanished.

Suddenly, a mysterious being attacked Boruto, which had the appearance of Bug, the guardian of the place where Eida was being kept. As Boruto took control of him, three more mysterious figures emerged, claiming to be God Trees with self-consciousness.

Hidari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The God Tree named Hidari attacked Boruto with a Chidori, who countered with a Resengan. As Boruto was being overpowered by these God Trees, Kashin Koji saved Boruto and reprimanded him not to be as harsh as he was.

The scene then shifts toward Sasuke who was transformed into a God Tree, while protecting Boruto from the Claw Grimes which were too many for two people to handle. So, as Hidari was seen using Sasuke's Chidori, could it be that he could also use the latter's other techniques?

Sasuke is a member of the Uchiha clan, which is regarded as one of the strongest clans in the series. They are characterized by their Kekkai Genkai named Sharingan, which gives them visual prowess and the ability to cast Genjutsu, an illusion.

Expand Tweet

But once a Uchiha member awakened his true power, the Mangekyo Sharingan, he could also summon a Susanoo. A Susanoo is a colossal being that is made up of chakra and surrounds its summoner. It fights the opponent, thus defending the summoner.

As Hidari was using Sasuke's chakra as a reserve and had even showcased the technique, Chodori, he could also showcase Sasuke's other techniques in the future.

Hidari versus Sarada

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, after Boruto ran away with the help of Kashin Koji, the self-conscious God Trees gathered in a place and planned their next move. Júra recommended every God Tree to give in to their desires and choose a person they want to devour. He chose Naruto Uzumaki to devour.

Matsuri, who was using Moegi's body as a chakra reserve, chose Konohamaru. Bug's God Tree chose Eida, and Hidari chose Sarada as the person he wanted to devour. So, Sarada could face someone with the abilities of his father to save Sasuke from the trap of the God Tree. This could make him the biggest threat in the series, considering he has Sasuke's chakra reserve.

Read Also:

Did Sasuke become an Otsutsuki in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Boruto Two Blue Vortex - Momoshiki is still the biggest threat to Boruto post-Time-skip

Crazy Boruto theory suggests Boruto Two Blue Vortex might show Jougan after timeskip

Boruto Two Blue Vortex - Why Jura's assault on Konoha is the perfect time for Sarada to shine, explained