Why do some Boruto fans call Sarada a fake Uchiha? Explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a sequel to the original Naruto series. The sequel introduced an entire generation of shinobis who have taken ninjutsu and combat to a new height. One of the most popular deuteragonists in the show is Sarada Uchiha. She is Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno’s daughter.

She has been essential in numerous missions and displayed impeccable decision-making in crucial times. She is always in control of her emotions and applies herself when training. Unlike the series's protagonist, she intends to become the Hokage of the village.

She considers Naruto an inspiration and has the potential to lead the village. However, a few fans of the series call her a “fake Uchiha.” This is an odd tag assigned to Sarada. Let’s understand why a small section of the Boruto fanbase calls her a fake Uchiha.

Disclaimer: The article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters. Reader's discretion is advised.

Boruto: Understanding why some fans call Sarada a fake Uchiha

Expand Tweet

Those who call her a fake Uchiha do so for silly reasons. Some call her a fake Uchiha because she wasn’t born to two Uchiha parents. While her father hails from the Uchiha clan, her mother is from the Haruno clan. Since one of the parents isn’t a Uchiha, fans think that Sarada isn’t a Uchiha clan member in the true sense.

In the original Naruto series, Sakura wasn’t unanimously loved by the entire fanbase. A considerable fanbase didn’t like her due to her temperament. Some fans continued to treat Sarada similarly since her mother was Sakura.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans call her a fake Uchiha because she wears these glasses. The logic behind the fans’ lack of acceptance is owing to the Uchiha clan’s Kekkei Genkai. Every Uchiha clan member will have access to the Sharingan. It is a doujutsu that allows the user to perceive movements very clearly. Therefore, fans believe Sarada is not a true Uchiha because she wouldn’t need glasses.

However, this point is only justified by those who do not know the whole picture. The truth behind Sarada’s poor eyesight is due to her father’s abandonment. Sarada developed a lousy fever when her father left for a mission and didn’t return for quite some time. The fever prolonged for quite some time, eventually impacting her eyesight. It was Karin Uzumaki who helped restore Sarada’s eyesight.

Expand Tweet

Fans were also not happy with the way Sarada unlocked her Mangekyo Sharingan. This upset a massive section of the fanbase. At this point in the manga, Eida switches the roles of Boruto and Kawaki and alters everyone’s memories. This made the protagonist a fugitive who was blamed for the death of Naruto when it was Kawaki who sealed Naruto and Hinata in a different dimension. Sarada was one of the few who knew the truth about the protagonist.

Extreme anguish and sadness led to the development of Mangekyo Sharingan. This is an extremely powerful doujutsu that only a handful of people have had. This does not make Sarada a fake Uchiha. The writers could have set up the Mangekyo Sharingan activation much better.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.