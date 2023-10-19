Crazy Boruto theory suggests Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might show Jougan after timeskip

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 21, 2023, the spoilers for the same have already come out. The latest manga chapter is set to showcase Boruto using his new jutsu Rasengan: Uzuhiko. However, considering the flow of events, there lies the possibility that the protagonist may use his dojutsu next.

Boruto has been seen using his dojutsu Jougan on several occasions since the start of the series. Initially, he had little control over its activation; however, as he grew older, he could activate the dojutsu himself. Boruto has already showcased a new jutsu, so one fan theory suggested that the protagonist may use his dojutsu next.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may see Boruto use his Jougan to reach Code

The spoilers of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 saw Boruto use his Rasengan: Uzuhiko on Code. Upon using the same, Code became disoriented, following which he ran back to his base, i.e., the Ten Tails' location. Fortunately, Boruto had planted a toad on Code and was actively communicating with it to learn the tailed beast's location.

Right after Boruto learned about the Ten Tails, in the final panel of the manga chapter, he could be seen weaving a hand sign. However, the manga did not show his full face but only his left side. Hence, one fan theorized that the manga concealed Boruto's right eye because he had his Jougan in it, possibly hinting that the protagonist was set to use his dojutsu in the next chapter.

Boruto's Jougan as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Up until now, not much has been revealed about the Jougan. The unique dojutsu is only known to people from the Otsutsuki Clan, as per whom it is a troublesome eye that is inherited from their clan. The fact that Boruto had it before even coming in contact with an Otsutsuki is what has baffled fans.

Previously, Boruto was seen using the Jougan to perceive the flow and visible changes in one's Chakra. Likewise, he could use the ability to track a target through their Chakra. Additionally, he could use the dojutsu to see the chakra pathway system, Tenketsu, and invisible barriers, while predicting the locations where a Yomotsu Hirasaka will be used.

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's upcoming chapter, fans may see Boruto use the Jougan efficiently. While he did use the dojutsu earlier, he had never trained using it. Thus, there lies the possibility that Boruto may have been acquainted with his master, Sasuke Uchiha, to use the Jougan. Considering that Sasuke is quite skilled at using dojutsu, he could have helped his student unlock the full potential of the Jougan.

The fan even theorized that Boruto may be set to use his dojutsu to travel to Code's location, which is why the manga may have concealed it. Considering there is no way to know for sure before the subsequent manga releases, fans may have to wait until Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 releases to learn more.

