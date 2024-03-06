Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Why Jura's assault on Konoha is the perfect time for Sarada to shine, explained 

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been progressing steadily over the past few months and the series has produced some interesting chapters. The introduction of a new threat certainly has the fanbase on the edge of their seats.

The entities that identify themselves as the Divine Tree now have managed to seal some of the strongest shinobis in the village and gained consciousness.

Based on the preview for the upcoming chapter, it is quite clear that Jura will be actively involved in the next chapter. However, it is important to note that his involvement has other implications as well.

The Divine Tree entities had announced their targets in one of the earlier Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapters. Assuming Jura has company while entering Konohagakure, this could be the perfect time for Sarada Uchiha to showcase her new skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 could turn the spotlight on Sarada Uchiha

In order to comprehend how Jura’s involvement gives Sarada the potential to shine in the manga, what we need to understand is that Jura is out to hunt Naruto Uzumaki. This implies that he will make contact with Kawaki and potentially reveal some information about his eye in the process. For Jura to hunt down Naruto, he will have to force Kawaki to remove Naruto from the Daikokuten dimension.

While all of this is happening, fans have reason to believe that other Divine Tree entities will also be making their move. There is a very high chance that this will be a coordinated attack, all planned by Jura.

Hidari announcing his target in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapter (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Therefore, fans can expect Hidari to tag along with Jura to Konohagakure. The reason for this is that his target is none other than Sarada Uchiha. The targets chosen by these characters are closest to the members who have been sealed and whose chakra was used to gain consciousness.

Since Hidari managed to seal Sasuke Uchiha, he chose Sarada as his target, since she was one of the most beloved people in his life. However, this is where Sarada could shine in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

She has trained rather extensively over the past few years. Furthermore, it is also important to note that she managed to develop Mangekyo Sharingan just before the series entered the timeskip stage.

It will be interesting to see Sarada use some of the most famed Uchiha Clan techniques using her Mangekyo Sharingan, and employ strong genjutsu techniques as well. Fans are excited for this since they believe that Sarada would have grown quite a bit during this stage, giving her the chance to showcase her polished combat abilities.

Furthermore, fans also believe that this could be a close fight. Some of the recent fights shown in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have been rather one-sided. Boruto managed to neutralize the likes of Code with relative ease, despite having his limiters removed. This is why fans are excited for the release of chapter 8, since it could very well showcase Sarada’s newly mastered techniques against a relatively new threat.

