Kagurabachi chapter 24: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 will be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #15 on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's official platform, MangaPlus. However, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available on March 10 for most people outside Japan.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Kyora Sazanami reveal the secret location of the Rakuzaichi's storehouse. According to him, the storehouse in reality is a pocket dimension made by his sorcery powers, and only he has the authority over it.

Additionally, the chapter set up Chihiro and Shiba's battle against the Tou, who are regarded as the strongest four members of the Sazanami clan. Considering how the chapter ended on a tantalizing cliffhanger, fans can't wait to read Kagurabachi chapter 24.

Kagurabachi chapter 24 release date and time for all regions

According to MangaPlus (official platform affiliated with Shueisha), Kagurabachi chapter 24 is slated to release on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12 am JST.

However, due to varying time zones, most manga readers outside Japan can access the chapter earlier on March 10, 2024. Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 24, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 10 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 10 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 10 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 10 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 10 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 10 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 11 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 11 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 24?

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read Kagurabachi Chapter 24 on every Shueisha-affiliated platform, like the MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Viz Media's official site and Shonen Jump+ App.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these platforms. To read the rest of the chapters, fans will need to purchase a subscription.

Kagurabachi Chapter 23 recap

Kagurabachi chapter begins with Kyora Sazanami explaining to Chihiro that he hasn't taken a battle stance with his sorcery powers. Instead of answering where Shinuchi is, the Sazanami head becomes curious about the seventh Sacred Blade.

It's also revealed that he knows about Chihiro's name, including the fact that he's Kunishige Rokuhira's son, while Kyora's eerily calm demeanor concerns Shiba.

He recalls Hakuri warning him and Chihiro about facing the Tou, also known as the strongest four fighters in Sazanami, whose primary purpose is to protect Kyora Sazanami. However, he also realizes that the Sazanami chief hasn't called them yet.

Chihiro notices the Shinuchi's preview (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After a few exchanges of words, Chihiro notices the Shinuchi blade within his grasp. However, Kyora reveals that it's only a preview image of the original storehouse, displayed using his powers. According to him, the storehouse lies within himself.

It's a sub-dimension created by his sorcery powers. Kyora also reveals that his power is passed down to the heads of the Sazanami generations. As such, only he has the authority over the space.

Shiba realizes that rough measures won't work on Kyora because he can instantly obliterate the items inside the storehouse, including imprisoned human beings. Given he cannot win against a Sacred Blade user, Kyora reveals his ultimate trump card.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As a master tactician, he knows that Chihiro and Shiba cannot gamble with human lives. At that moment, Shiba remembers that Hakuri is also a Sazanami, which is why he can interfere with the storehouse.

However, he quickly recalls that Hakuri's lack of talent was the reason why he was exiled from his family. Thus, he tells Chihiro to withdraw. At that moment, the Tou appears to confront both Chihiro and Shiba.

The Tou, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter then reveals that the fourth member of Tou, named Soya, has gone to search for Hakuri. Suddenly, Shiba remembers that Hakuri doesn't have any protection at the hideout.

The chapter switches the location and shows the banished sorcerer sent to run an errand by Hinao. Kagurabachi chapter 23 ends with Hakuri meeting his brother, Soya, who's delighted to see his younger brother.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 24 (speculative)?

Hakuri and Soya, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 will likely showcase Chihiro and Shiba teaming up to face the Tou. However, it's unlikely for the battle to conclude due to thematic reasons. Chihiro will perhaps create an opening for Shiba, which will allow the sorcerer to find an escape route.

Moreover, Kagurabachi Chapter 24 may also delve into Soya's relationship with Hakuri. Even though Soya looks pleased to see his brother, he may have an unhinged personality. As such, it remains to be seen what happens to Hakuri in the next chapter.

