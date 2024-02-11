Kagurabachi chapter 20: Hakuri reveals his connection to the Sazanami while Chihiro vs Hiyuki begins

Kagurabachi chapter 20, titled The Kamunabi's Weapon, was released on February 12, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter delved into Hakuri's connection to the Sazanami clan and revealed the reason why he isn't associated with them anymore. It also showed Chihiro facing Hiyuki from the Kamunabi.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi manga saw Chihiro Rokuhira on a rampage mode against several low-ranked Yakuzas to inquire about the Sazanami family. Unexpectedly, the protagonist met Hakuri Sazanami, who happened to be a member of the family he was searching for.

Kagurabachi chapter 20 highlights: Hakuri reveals his past while Chihiro takes on Kamunabi's Hiyuki

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 20, titled The Kamunabi's Weapon, begins with Hakuri explaining his connection to the Sazanami family to Chihiro Rokuhira. He informs Chihiro that he is no longer part of the family.

According to Hakuri, his family upholds the strict motto of, "Honor the Rakuzaichi above all else." However, he detests the cruel nature of the festival, so much so that he wants to destroy it.

The young sorcerer also tells Chihiro that every Sazanami family member is trained in sorcery from a tender age so that they can uphold the Rakuzaichi tradition. Since Hakuri lacked "talent" as a sorcerer, he was disowned by his family.

Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 20 then explains the inhuman nature of the Rakuzaichi auction, where even corpses are sold. While Hakuri took everything for granted at the beginning, he realized the cruel aspect of the auction and decided to end it.

After conversing with Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 20, Hakuri learns that the protagonist has been searching for information related to the Rakuzaichi auction, especially the location of Shinuchi.

The banished sorcerer reveals that he knows the location of the goods stored for the auction. He also mentions that Shinuchi was going to be a special feature of this year's Rakuzaichi. At that precise moment, he gets an epiphany.

Sojo, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 20 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Hakuri realizes that if they could steal Shinuchi, it would end the Rakuzaichi. He then asks Chihiro the reason for stealing the blade. The protagonist replies that if the katana were to be sold to the wrong person, many innocent people would die.

Their conversation gets interrupted by a phone call from Shiba, who wanted to inform Chihiro about the people pursuing him. At that moment, the elevator door opens and a woman appears behind the doors. She was none other than, Hiyuki, the wielder of the Flame Bone of the Starving.

A panel in Kagurabachi chapter 20 reveals Shiba's words from the phone call. According to him, the Flame Bone is the same as an Enchanted Blade, different from mere sorcery powers.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Hiyuki, the strongest Kamunabi member confronts Chihiro and orders him to lay down his Enchanted Blade. She is accompanied by another Kamunabi member named Rikuo, who demonstrates his sorcery powers to create a "sacred wrestling ring."

He reveals that until the "match" is over and a winner is decided, the domain-like barrier won't disappear. Kagurabachi chapter 20 then shows Chihiro telling the Kamunabi members that he has no intention to fight them.

However, Hiyuki lends a deaf ear to Chihiro's words and vehemently orders him to hand over his Enchanted Blade. To counter the Flaming Bone's gigantic spirit energy, Chihiro tries to use Aka but surprisingly, the move fails to absorb it.

Chihiro vs Hiyuki, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 20 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When Hiyuki asks him about the other weapon (Cloud Gouger), Chihiro informs her that he has broken it. However, neither she nor Rikuo believed his words. Chihiro then once again tells them to let him go because he has no intention of cutting them down.

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 20 reveals Hiyuki's personal views regarding the Enchanted Blades. She believes that anyone who wields those blades would only use them for selfish reasons.

According to her, only the Kamunabi should have control over those blades because they think about the country's safety above everything else. She then reminds Chihiro about the fate of Kazane's group and warns that another round of misfortune will occur, as long as the Enchanted Blades are left in the wild.

All this while in Kagurabachi chapter 20, Chihiro finds himself being overwhelmed by Hiyuki's Flaming Bone. Additionally, the thought of innocent people dying haunts him, and he loses his concentration from the battle.

At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 20, Hakuri intervenes and takes a blow from Hiyuki's flaming bone, which leaves both Chihiro and Rikuo speechless. The chapter ends with the banished sorcerer telling Chihiro that he doesn't care who the "right wielder" is, but reminds him that he's the one who saved his life.

