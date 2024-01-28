Kagurabachi chapter 18: Sojo's death sets up a new arc, while Chihiro faces new trouble from Kamunabi

Kagurabachi chapter 18 was released on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter delved into the aftermath of Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Genichi Sojo and confirmed the latter's death. Besides that, it also explored the Kamunabi elite squad members' fate and introduced new characters in the series.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira wield the seventh Enchanted Blade, Enten, to defeat Genichi Sojo and break his Cloud Gouger. In the battle of ideals, Chihiro's justice won against Sojo's destructive mindset.

During the battle, the protagonist also realized that Enchanted Blades were truly dangerous to mankind. As such, he decided to follow his own path and destroy the blades his father once forged.

Kagurabachi chapter 18 highlights: Kamunabi confirms Sojo's death and assigns Hiyuki to go after Chihiro

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 18, titled Roar, starts with the aftermath scenes following Chihiro and Sojo's battle. After sustaining lethal damage from the protagonist's Kuro, the mafia boss is seen lying on the ground. He realizes to his surprise that Chihiro has broken the Cloud Gouger blade.

Earlier, Sojo had cloaked himself with twice the amount of Genryoku (Spiritual Energy) his body could take to go for a guaranteed hit at Chihiro. In other words, he had eliminated the possibilities for further battle.

Chihiro defeats Sojo, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 18 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Naturally, this feat hurt his whole body more than the fatal blow he sustained. At the same time in Kagurabachi chapter 18, Genichi Sojo notices Chihiro going through the same experience. He recounts the battle and feels as if the Enchanted Blades took on the protagonist's side.

However, Chihiro reminds him that the blades favored the Mafia Boss as well. At that moment, Shiba and Char arrive and help Chihiro to get back on his feet. While commending the boy for his brave effort, Shiba notices Genichi Sojo crawling his way to the lab, even with his gut exposed.

Char and Chihiro, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He asks Chihiro whether he should finish him off. However, the protagonist tells him that it's too late for Sojo to do anything. On the other hand, Char tries to regrow Chihiro's arm but fails due to lack of experince. Chihiro cheers her up saying that if it wasn't for her healing his arm, he wouldn't have beaten Sojo.

Inside the lab, Sojo witnesses that his machine has been completely destroyed. Nevertheless, he feels as if he can comprehend the Enchanted Blades better. As such, the Mafia Boss holds the Datenseki to gain powers. However, it doesn't go his way and ends up blowing him and his castle to smithereens.

Genichi Sojo's mansion blows up (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 18 then confirms that Sojo's corpse was recovered from the Abandoned castle in the Kaburato. Following this, the chapter sees a group of Kamunabi higher-ups holding a confidential meeting.

They confirm the deaths of several Kamunabi Elite Squad who were sent to fight Sojo. Additionally, they reveal that while Kazane is alive, he's damaged from the right shoulder and below. Similarly, Ikuto survived but at the cost of his legs.

Previous four users of Enchanted Blades (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 18 also confirms that Sojo wasn't the main personnel in charge of the Rakuza Ichi auction. Upon his death, the name of the exhibitor for the auction was changed. Further, the higher-ups reveal how glad they are about not losing Kaichi (it's not clear what this move does yet).

At the same time, they reveal their next plan, which is to find a new owner for the Cloud Gouger, who will undertake the "Life-long Contract". Kagurabachi chapter 18 explains that the Life-long Contract is a limiting mechanism that Kunishige imbued into all the Enchanted Blades while forging them.

A member being protected by Kamunabi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As per the contract, if one becomes an Enchanted Katana's owner, only they could demonstrate the powers of that blade, until the end of their life. The previous owner of Kuregumo was killed shortly after Kunishige's death. Moreover, the Kamunabi protects the retired Enchanted Blade users from the Seitei War.

Only Cloud Gouger was a threat to them, which has been eliminated with Sojo's death. As long as they could keep the retired folks alive, nobody could demonstrate the blades' power, even if they held them.

Kazane, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following this, a Kamunabi higher-up discusses Kazane's reports in Kagurabachi chapter 18. They find out that it's Chihiro who killed Sojo, and not Ikuto Hagiwara's squad. Furthermore, the fact that the dark-haired boy holds the seventh Enchanted Blade, causes a concern among them.

Kagurabachi chapter 18 also reveals that Kamunabi members couldn't confiscate the Cloud Gouger blade from Sojo's destroyed base. They conclude Chihiro may have taken it. After this, the chapter shows a conversation between Kazane and Azami in a flashback.

Expand Tweet

While Azami is happy with Chihiro avenging his friends' deaths, he firmly believes that Enchanted Blades shouldn't be out in public. The Kamunabi higher-ups then discuss Azami's involvement in concealing Chihiro's identity and proceed to issue an internal investigation.

However, their primary purpose becomes contacting Chihiro Rokuhira and recovering the seventh Enchanted Blade, and Cloud Gouger. For this purpose, the higher-ups call Hiyuki, their strongest member.

They also allow her to use Flames and Bones up to the Torso. Kagurabachi chapter 18 ends with a panel featuring Hiyuki, a lady with short and dark hair, smiling at the prospect of facing Rokuhira's son. The chapter also confirms the start of a new arc.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.