Kagurabachi chapter 16: Sojo defeats the Kamunabi elite squad and prepares for a rematch against Chihiro

Kagurabachi chapter 16 was released on January 5, 2024, at 7 am PT. The chapter explored the aftermath of Chihiro rescuing Char, with the latter demonstrating her powers to heal the sorcerer's wounds. Additionally, it saw Genichi Sojo awakening his blade's true power to defeat the Kamunabi elite squad.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed Char's tragic backstory, including how her mother sacrificed her life to protect her child and help her escape from Sojo's research lab. Besides, the chapter also explored Chihiro brandishing his new power to obliterate the guards and reach Char's location to finally save her.

Kagurabachi chapter 16: Sojo awakens Cloud Gouger's actual power to defeat the Kamunabi and confront Chihiro

Expand Tweet

Titled Silence, Kagurabachi chapter 16 began with Chihiro Rokuhira returning from Sojo's base while carrying Char on his shoulders. The little girl noticed Chihiro's worn-out state and asked if he wanted to switch places.

Kagurabachi chapter 16 then revealed that Enten blade's Nishiki increases one's physical movements with dense Genryoku or spiritual energy. However, Chihiro devised a method to lessen that stress on his body.

Nonetheless, it still put immense pain on his body. Yet, Chihiro knew that it was nothing compared to the pain Char had to go through. Following this, the little girl enquired about Hinao's status. Chihiro assured her that everyone was fine.

Chihiro and Char, as seen in Kagurabachi. (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, at that moment, she noticed the protagonist's wounded left hand, and it worried her. Kagurabachi chapter 16 then shifted to a flashback showing Genichi Sojo experimenting with the Kyonagi cells.

The Mafia Boss was aware of the clan's regenerative powers and how it could even affect other people's cells. He wanted to utilize this unique feature and stabilize the chaotic realm of Datenseki, the key ingredient for creating the Enchanted Blade.

While there were signs of the Kyonagi cells stabilizing the ore, it still gave inconsistent results. Back to the present, Char asked Chihiro to give her his hand. She then intensely began to focus on his wounded left hand.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga. (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 16 revealed that the Kyonagi Clan's regenerative powers lie in their emotions and thoughts. A mini-flashback saw Char's mother explaining to her daughter that if she thought, "I want to stop the pain," the pain would then disappear.

With this emotive power, the little girl successfully healed Chihiro's left hand. However, at that precise moment in the chapter, they both sensed something was wrong. Shiba arrived following his off-screened battle against Sojo's guards and met Chihiro.

The protagonist asked him to take care of Char and prepared himself for an impending battle. At the same time, he checked his left hand and asked Char whether she healed it. The little girl then requested the dark-haired protagonist not to die, who then began to unsheath his Enchanted Blade, Enten.

Kamunabi sorcerers, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 16. (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 16 then shifted the location and saw the continuation of the Kamunabi vs. Sojo battle. Even though the Mafia Boss was injured, he didn't give up. He demonstrated a combination of Yui and Kou to counterattack the Kamunabi elite squad before they ambushed him once again.

The squad's leader, Ikuto Hagiwara, devised a strategy involving him using the Pikmin Mask sorcerer as a railgun to not only pierce Sojo but also steal the Cloud Gouger blade from him. While they were successful, they weren't prepared for the next onslaught.

Like Chihiro Rokuhira, Genichi Sojo came to a deeper understanding of his Enchanted Blade, Cloud Gouger, and broke its theoretical limits to gain an absurd level of power. Kagurabachi chapter 16 then saw him chanting Mei (Lightning).

Sojo's blade obliterates Kamunabi. (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The blade then thunderously returned to him, while one by one obliterating several Kamunabi members. The Pikmin Mask sorcerer's left torso was blown off, while the new Kamunabi sorcerer lost his right arm. Delirious with sheer power, the Mafia Boss blitzed his way to victory.

After almost decimating every member of the Kamunabi (their fates aren't confirmed yet), the Cloud Gouger user returned to his base to face Chihiro Rokuhira. As was revealed in the chapter, Sojo deepened his understanding of the blade and shortened Mei's interval period.

Expand Tweet

Instead of charging it, he cloaked Cloud Gouger's lightning, breaking the blade's theoretical limits. Seeing Chihiro, Sojo realized that he, too, had surpassed his limits. While he had a lot to talk to him about, he knew that words were not the need of the hour.

Kagurabachi chapter 16 then explained that both Sojo and Chihiro were at their limits, and they had only 12 seconds to end the battle. The chapter ended with them commencing their rematch.