After a splendid chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 13 showcased the battle between Kamunabi elite forces vs. Genichi Sojo, which was expected by fans. The latest issue saw the Kamunabi's elite members employing various strategies to decimate Sojo. Elsewhere, Chihiro defeated his opponent and found Char's location.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Kamunabi discuss their strategy with Chihiro before ambushing Sojo. It also explored the Mafia boss' malice as he mercilessly killed his customers. After much deliberation, Sojo realized he needed to comprehend his Cloud Gouger blade to create identical katanas.

Luckily, he found the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the blade's true potential with Kamunabi waiting outside. Elsewhere, Chihiro found Sojo's hideout and struck down a few sorcerers guarding the place.

Kagurabachi chapter 13 highlights: Chihiro's advice comes in clutch as Kamunabi defeats Sojo

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 13 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 54, on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Elite, the chapters kicked off with Sojo observing Kamunabi members. While he wanted to battle Shiba and Azami, he could also test his blade against Kamunabi's five elite forces.

Without wasting another moment, a Kamunabi member demonstrated their sorcery powers to create a platform for the battle. Kagurabachi chapter 13 then took the readers to a mini-flashback where Chihiro revealed Cloud Gouger's abilities to the squad.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 13 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to him, the Cloud Gouger katana possessed three abilities—Ice, Water, and Lightning. Ice could be used for offense and defense, while Water could disorient an opponent. However, he warned them about the Lighnting's devastating power.

Several Kamunabi members realized the threat that Cloud Gouger possessed. As such, one of them asked Azami to join them. However, the dark-haired sorcerer informed them about the threats other than Sojo. Even if they killed the Mafia Boss, the auction and the Hisaku were still to be considered.

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As a result, they couldn't dispatch all fighters at once. Instead, they came up with a surefire strategy with Chihiro's help. Following the flashback visuals, Kagurabachi chapter 13 returned to the main battle. Sojo realized his opponents were focusing on the aerial battle to avoid collateral damage to the city.

Suddenly, he saw all five elite forces attacking him at the same time. The chapter returned to another flashback, where Chihiro suggested Kamunabi attack Sojo with a constant barrage of attacks so that he could never perform "Charge."

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As he revealed, the Cloud Gouger blade's Charge ability greatly amplifies the power level. Although Sojo was unable to properly perform it when he fought against Chihiro, the dark-haired protagonist knew he would have to learn from his mistakes.

Back to the battlefield, Kagurabachi chapter 13 saw Sojo using a combination of lightning and water to create a devastating AoE attack. However, Kamunabi members anticipated such a move, thanks to Chihiro.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 13 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The dark-haired protagonist was confident that Sojo would resort to demonstrating that technique if he was prevented from using Charge. That said, he asked squad members to take that combo attack head-on. He assured them that they wouldn't die, given it had less power than a Charge move.

According to Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 13, Kamunabi had to let Sojo fully fire the lightning ability, because it comes with a cooldown time. Once the Mafia boss demonstrates that power, his opponents would have a chance to counterattack and defeat Sojo that way.

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 13 then returned to the battlefield and saw the elite squad following Chihiro's advice. The battle unfolded exactly the way the protagonist had envisioned. Following Sojo's lethal attack, Kamunabi members countered using their respective techniques and defeated the Mafia boss.

Following the battle, the chapter shifted the location to Sojo's hideout. After defeating the guards, Chihiro apprehended one of them to gather intel on Char's true location. The defeated sorcerer informed him that the little girl was held captive inside a lab, located beneath the hideout.

Expand Tweet

However, several powerful sorcerers guarded that place. The defeated sorcerer then mocked Chihiro for being badly injured and wished for his downfall. At that moment, the protagonist remembered his father's words about the enchanted blade's true limits.

According to Kunishige, the enchanted blade's source material can break the theoretical limitations of a blade based on its holder. Kagurabachi chapter 13 then ends with a double spread page, with Sojo defeated on one side, and Chihiro removing his bandages on the other side.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.