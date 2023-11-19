Kagurabachi chapter 10: Sojo vs. Chihiro abruptly ends as Char gets captured

After a splendid chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 10 was expected to show the conclusion of the Sojo vs. Chihiro battle. Instead, the chapter saw an unexpected twist with Sojo's men abducting Char as per their boss' instructions. The latest issue highlighted the Mafia boss' cunningness in how he accomplished his real agenda.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira wielding his blade against the Cloud Gouger user, Genichi Sojo. Although he was fatigued, Chihiro displayed remarkable courage to stand up against his adversary and save every innocent civilian around him.

Kagurabachi chapter 10 highlights: Chihiro's nightmare becomes reality as Sojo's lackeys abduct Char

Kagurabachi chapter 10 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 51 on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Swift, the chapter kicked off with Chihiro unleashing his blade's Nishiki to fight Sojo.

It was revealed that Nishiki's ability added a high density of Genryoku (life force) to its user's every action. However, since Chihiro was worn out from his previous battle, it was becoming difficult for him to carry on.

On the other side of the spectrum, Sojo faced difficulty wielding the Cloud Gouger since he had only possessed it for a week. Kagurabachi chapter 10 then saw the Mafia boss mocking Chihiro for his lofty ideals regarding the enchanted blade's usage.

Sojo's Icicle Thorns in Kagurabachi Chapter 10 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Unlike the protagonist, Sojo viewed those blades as nothing but instruments of murder and destruction. Chihiro got extremely furious when Sojo made slanderous comments about his father. He charged at him using his Nishiki, but his opponent parried the attack.

Kagurabachi chapter 10 then saw Genichi Sojo demonstrating Cloud Gouger's second ability to manifest a field of Icicle Thorns. However, Chihiro turned into a fish-like state thanks to his Nishiki and carefully dodged the thorns to counterattack. Yet his opponent was equally fast enough to anticipate the attack.

Sojo countered using his blade, but Chihiro survived the swing at the last second. Even though he was almost at his limit, the protagonist wanted to finish off the battle using one final attack.

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, at that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 10, Chihiro saw a car driving past him with a familiar child's leg sticking out of the car's window. A horrific thought arose inside his mind that he never considered Gojo's subordinates to be around.

Wasting no time, Chihiro charged at the car while Nishiki's effect was still on. The Mafia boss tried to stop him but got ambushed by five Kamunabi sorcerers. Although he could take them on, the appearance of Azami and Shiba compelled him to leave the scene.

Kagurabachi chapter 10 then focused on Chihiro wielding his blade to kill one of Sojo's men who was holding Char's severed leg. He stopped the car and confronted the other man present in the car to ask about Char's whereabouts.

Chihiro apprehends Sojo's subordinate (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The man then revealed that it was all part of Sojo's grand plan. According to Kagurabachi chapter 10, Genichi Sojo had instructed his lackeys to create a diversion so that they could successfully abduct Char.

Chihiro quickly realized that he had asked Hinao earlier to take Char with her. As such, he asked the man about Hinao's condition. However, the beaten-up sorcerer laughed like a maniac, refusing to answer Chihiro's question. The dark-haired protagonist then kills the man using his blade.

Chihiro was extremely fatigued since he had used up too much of his Genryoku. Shiba quickly came to his aid and picked him up. He told him how the Mafia Boss had fled the scene.

A panel in Kagurabachi chapter 10 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere in Kagurabachi chapter 10, Genichi Sojo joined his lackeys, who successfully abducted Char. The evil sorcerers observed the little girl's unique healing abilities and called her an ingredient to surpass Kunishige's creations.

While Sojo was content with his mission, he wanted to face Chihiro once again, especially after hearing that Kunishige was his father. Kagurabachi chapter 10 ends with the dark-haired protagonist determined to end Sojo's life.

Kagurabachi chapter 10: Analysis and conclusion

The latest chapter of Kagurabachi answered one of the most asked questions in the fandom: The ability of Nishiki. According to the chapter, Nishiki enhanced Chihiro's Genryoku, or life force, which eventually boosted his actions.

With Nishiki, Chihiro can turn into a fish-like state and increase his speed to a great extent. Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 10 also revealed that Genichi Sojo had only possessed Cloud Gouger (one of the six enchanted blades forged by Kunishige Rokuhira) for a week.

Chihiro's Nishiki (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

It confirms why he wasn't able to tap into its true potential. Fans can argue that Chihiro could have won against Sojo if he hadn't been worn out from his previous battle. This was perhaps the golden opportunity for the protagonist to overwhelm his adversary.

However, Azami had previously mentioned how the Kamunabi were unable to catch Sojo due to his cunningness. The chapter proved that the Mafia boss's deviousness knows no bounds.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Additionally, Kagurabachi chapter 10 also introduced new characters. While not much is known about those Kamunabi members at this point, it was evident that one of them could manipulate earth/rock and use them as a defensive shield.

The chapter also hinted that Sojo planned on using Char's healing ability to recreate Kunishige's enchanted blade, although a more powerful version. Undoubtedly, he has connections to the Hishaku, and they were perhaps the ones to instruct him to get Char.

Hinao, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, there's one thing that still remains obscure in this chapter: Hinao's fate. From a single panel, it looked as if she was critically injured. Considering how Shiba and the Kamunabi have arrived, fans can expect Hinao to survive.

It's unlikely for Takeru Hokazono to kill off an integral and fan-favorite character so early in the manga. Overall, Kagurabachi chapter 10 has paced the story in the right direction, and fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in the narrative.

