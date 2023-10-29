Kagurabachi chapter 7: Azami comes to Chihiro's aid as Sojo's auction plan is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 7 was expected to provide more information about Char's past and the Kyonagi clan. Instead, it introduced a new character into the story and revealed some riveting facts about Genichi Sojo's ultimate plan regarding the stolen enchanted blades. Additionally, the chapter teased Shiba's previous occupation.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira battling the assailants who wanted to steal his enchanted blade and abduct Char to get unlimited rewards from Genichi Sojo. However, the dark-haired protagonist demonstrated his katana's abilities to overwhelm his opponents and save Char again.

Kagurabachi chapter 7 highlights: Chihiro gets ambushed by new enemies as Azami comes to his rescue

Kagurabachi chapter 7 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 48 on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Smoke Signal, the chapter began with Chihiro Rokuhira and Char preparing to return. However, they were ambushed by two sorcerers who followed Genichi Sojo's notice.

Then, a mysterious person came to the protagonist's aid, defeating one of the two sorcerers without even using sorcery powers. The other masked enemy noticed a badge worn by the unknown person and identified him as a colonel. He asked him to hold on and then fled the scene.

Azami, as seen in the Manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 7 then revealed that the mysterious person, whose name was Azami, was an acquaintance of Chihiro Rokuhira. When Char asked Chihiro about him, he told her that Azami was a member of the Kamunabi, a group that worked for the government.

In other words, he was unlike the civilian sorcerers who carried out work for the Yakuzas and corporations. Kagurabachi chapter 7 then shifted the location to Hinao's cafe where Chihiro and Char returned with Azami. Hinao inquired whether he came to take Char into custody.

Even though Azami wanted to help them out with that, he mentioned how the Kamunabi was established after the war to "eliminate any threats to the nation." As such, he couldn't dabble in personal affairs. Shiba remarked how glad he was to leave the group, confirming that he too was part of the Kamunabi once.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

On the other hand, Char was ecstatic as she got to stay with Chihiro. Moving the discussion forward, Shiba asked Azami what he wanted from him. The Kamunabi sorcerer then told him that the higher-ups wanted to see him.

Azami speculated that the higher-ups perhaps wanted to know about Shiba's intentions. He explained that not all the leaders of the group knew about Chihiro and the existence of the seventh enchanted bade.

In fact, only a few were helping Rokuhira, as Azami revealed in Kagurabachi chapter 7. According to him, the existence of the seventh blade itself was a threat to the nation. While he should have confiscated it, he realized Chihiro's situation and didn't tell the Kamunabi.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, he also mentioned how he couldn't play oblivious to the Kamunabi all the time, especially if Chihiro went on about using the blade in public. Azami then asked Shiba in Kagurabachi chapter 7 about his promise of keeping everything under control.

The light-haired sorcerer told him about how things had changed, given that Chihiro could wield the blade and fight. Moreover, he knew that the existence of the seventh blade was bound to come to light. Additionally, Shiba had been gathering information himself, which is why he knew the true reason why the higher-ups at the Kamunabi were summoning him.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 7 then unveiled that a month later, the big shots of the underworld will hold their annual black market auction, the Rakuza Ichi. Kunishige Rokuhira's legendary Shinuchi blade, which was one of the six enchanted blades he had forged, will be the prime attraction of the auction.

In fact, Azami mentioned that the blade was to be submitted by Genichi Sojo. A panel in Kagurabachi chapter 7 then revealed Sojo appearing before two mysterious figures to give his report on the matters related to the auction.

Kunishige, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Back at Hinao's place, Chihiro surmised that Sojo was bound to be connected to the Hishaku, given how he had both Shinuchi and Cloud Gouger. Azami then mentioned in Kagurabachi chapter 7 how Sojo had been blacklisted by the Kamunabi for more than a decade.

However, they were unable to capture him because of his cunningness and power. The government sorcerer also informed Chihiro about how his subordinate had erased the bounty Sojo had put on Chihiro's blade and Char.

While the dark-haired sorcerer acknowledged Chihiro's strength, he still asked the protagonist to let the Kamunabi deal with Sojo. However, he knew that he was talking to a brick wall. A panel then showed Azami looking at his mobile phone, which had a photo of him with Shiba and Kunishige Rokuhira, establishing his acquaintance with Chihiro's father.

Azami speculated that the Hishaku group might have been plotting to start something with the enchanted blade, considering how they never made a bold move before. Since the auction was to go down in a month, he asked everyone to prepare themselves.

