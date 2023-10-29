Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Toge Inumaki die in the Shibuya arc? Explained

Toge Inumaki has become a fan-favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen due to his complex personality and unique powers. As a result, many ardent fans of the series wished to see him in action in the Shibuya arc. While Inumaki plays a crucial role along with the other sorcerers in the arc, he doesn't have much screen time.

In fact, he was last seen in the anime helping out Yuji Itadori by taking out several mutated human beings. However, given the brutal nature of the Shibuya arc, with so many important characters dying, several fans now fear for Inumaki's fate.

As such, many fans have taken to social media to ask questions such as, "Does Toge Inumaki die in the Shibuya arc?" Undoubtedly, Toge's fate in Jujutsu Kaisen has become a topic of concern among the ardent fans of the series.

Toge Inumaki doesn't die in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc, but he loses his left arm

Expand Tweet

In the complex narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc, Toge Inumaki carries out an important role. As is seen both in the anime and manga, Inumaki arrives in Shibuya to help Yuji Itadori by dealing with several mutated human beings and letting Itadori enter the Shibuya station.

Undoubtedly, it would have been extremely difficult for Yuji Itadori to deal with a crowd of mutated humans on his own. However, Toge Inumaki's innate cursed speech technique allowed him to control the crowd alone. As such, he paved the way for his junior so that he could enter the Shibuya station and help Satoru Gojo.

Toge Inumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

That said, Inumaki doesn't evade a brutal fate in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc. According to the manga, while he was busy maneuvering the crowd, elsewhere Sukuna fought against Mahoraga and unleashed his domain expansion. Interestingly, Sukuna's domain Malevolent Shrine cut anything within its 200m radius.

Toge Inumaki and others in Shibuya were, unfortunately, within the range of Sukuna's domain. While the sorcerer was able to barely survive, the other non-sorcerers or civilians died a brutal death. It was later revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Toge lost his left arm in that attack.

Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

That said, the fact that he survived Sukuna's domain (although barely) speaks a lot about his endurance as a Jujutsu sorcerer. Moreover, as a semi-grade 1 sorcerer, it was expected of him to withstand the King of the Curse's Malevolent Shrine.

Yet, even though Toge Inumaki is alive in Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, he hasn't had a major moment since the Shibuya arc. Considering the fact that he is a fan-favorite character, Gege Akutami may decide to put him back into action later in the manga.

Expand Tweet

As for the anime, MAPPA studios may decide to expand Sukuna's domain expansion scene and clearly portray how Toge Inumaki survived the curse's attack, albeit at the cost of his left arm. Fans can also expect some anime original scenes featuring Inumaki.

Nonetheless, the semi-grade 1 sorcerer from Tokyo Jujutsu High barely evaded his death, when many other sorcerers stronger than him met the ultimate tragedy. This only shows how brutal the entire Shibuya incident was for the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.