My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is fully canon (and the manga confirmed it)

Despite the fact that the series mangaka Kohei Horikoshi confirmed that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was canon, fans to this day, have doubts about the same. However, the spoilers from the latest chapter gave fans another proof that the movie is canon to the manga series.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a 2019 film that was released during the anime's fourth season, right after the Meta Liberation War. Given that the series' events were too outlandish to be canon, many did not believe that it was canon.

However, ever since, the manga series has dropped fans hints proving that it is indeed canon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising storyline gets canon confirmation in chapter 405

Katsuma and Mahoro Shimano as seen in the My Hero Academia movie (Image via BONES)

The events of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising have finally been confirmed to be canon after the manga's chapter 405 spoilers saw Katsuma and Mahoro Shimano make their appearance. They could be seen cheering for Katsuki Bakugo after he saved All Might from All For One's clutches.

Both children were major characters in the movie. They were the residents of Nabu Island, where Class 1-A were sent for their Hero Recommendation Work Project. Now that they have made their appearance, the two characters are finally canon to the manga series, hence solidifying Horikoshi's claims that the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie is canon.

Nine as seen in the My Hero Academia movie (Image via BONES)

However, this is not the first time that a character from the film has made an appearance in the manga series. The film's main antagonist was Nine, who could use the All For One quirk. While the character was ultimately executed by Tomura Shigaraki in the film's epilogue itself, he later appeared in the manga's chapter 222 as part of the All For One disciple's memories.

This firmly established that Nine was present in the My Hero Academia universe, further solidifying that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was canon.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in the My Hero Academia movie and manga (Image via BONES, Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 404 also hinted at the film events being canon as Bakugo's eyes looked similar to the time when Deku passed his OFA quirk to him. Additionally, the chapter also saw Bakugo and Deku holding hands, similar to that in the film.

All in all, it seems pretty evident that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is canon.

How does the movie being canon affect the manga series?

Bakugo and Deku as seen in the movie (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising saw Deku share his One For All quirk with Bakugo to defeat Nine. If the movie's events are canonical, there is no reason for the two heroes to not do the same in the manga. While the scene was quite powerful, seeing Deku and Bakugo pull off the same move again may seem odd, especially considering that fans had already seen it years ago.

That said, if the two heroes choose not to do it, it would seem even more weird as having two One For All quirk users was definitely better than just one user. With Bakugo just having healed, it would make sense for Deku to share his quirk with him. However, this scene could possibly end up getting a lot of criticism due to poor execution.

