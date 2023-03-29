My Hero Academia manga finally confirms the movies as canon

The sixth season of My Hero Academia recently came to an end, and fans are overjoyed that a seventh season has already been announced. With six seasons and three movies - the most recent of which, World Heroes' Mission, came out in 2021 - My Hero Academia has demonstrated how well-liked the series is.

While the three films were huge successes, some fans didn't see them because of the non-canon aspects. However, according to recent reports, it has been revealed that the My Hero Academia films are canon and not filler, as everyone had previously assumed.

Disclaimer: This article deals with spoilers. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

With chapter 384, mangaka Horikoshi confirms that all My Hero Academia movies are canon

Dank Blitzwing @N3m3sis_t1tan



#MHASpoilers

#MHA384

#MyHeroAcademia MY GIRL MELISSA IS BACK! RODY AND THE SHIMANO KIDS TOO! HORI IS THE GOAT, MAKING ALL 3 MOVIES CANON IN ONE DOUBLE PAGE!!! MY GIRL MELISSA IS BACK! RODY AND THE SHIMANO KIDS TOO! HORI IS THE GOAT, MAKING ALL 3 MOVIES CANON IN ONE DOUBLE PAGE!!!#MHASpoilers #MHA384#MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/rFEqerCnUb

On March 26, My Hero Academia chapter 383 was released, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

However, according to new Chapter 384 leaks, there have been revelations that the My Hero Academia movies were all canon and not filler, as everyone had previously assumed.

This is revealed when the NHA reporter who featured in the UA sports festival and previous arcs appeared with her cameraman in Chapter 384. The reporter and her cameraman were in a helicopter to broadcast a live feed of how the students of UA High School are battling to safeguard everyone, after Japan was abandoned by other nations.

As the chapter draws to a conclusion, the reporter declares that she wants the world to know that it's still not over, and we get to witness a number of well-known characters who have all previously starred in the My Hero Academia movies, including the Rody siblings, Melissa, Mahoro, Katsuma, and other global heroes.

The Rody siblings were featured in World Heroes' Mission, where Rody Soul was a resident of Otheon and a supporting antagonist-turned-deuteragonist. Rody, along with Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo, helped defeat Flect Turn.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽

#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Everyone's free to conclude how they prefer but for me, Melissa Shield canon confirmed.. Everyone's free to conclude how they prefer but for me, Melissa Shield canon confirmed.. 👏🏽#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BeSPSU5pfn

Melissa Shield, one of the main characters in the Two Heroes movie, provided Izuku with an old support device she made that was inspired by All Might. She fit it into Izuku's damaged hand and named it the Complete Gauntlet. The daughter of Professor David Shield, Melissa is a third-year student at I-Island Academy.

Both Mahoro and Katsuma appeared in the Heroes: Rising film. They both live on Nabu Island, and Mahoro's younger brother is Katsumo. It was shown that Katsuma's quirk enables him to stimulate and accelerate the activity of cells in the body of anybody he touches, in contrast to Mahoro's quirk, which enables her to make holograms of anything she desires. In the film, Katsuma was portrayed as a shy, soft-spoken youngster who always follows his elder sister, Mahoro.

While this has surprised everyone, fans are overjoyed with the new development. It will be interesting to watch what happens next. The upcoming chapter 384 is set to be released on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes