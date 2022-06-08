My Hero Academia: 4 adults Bakugo and Todoroki can beat together (and 4 they can’t)

Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todorkoi would be a formidable team in My Hero Academia.

They might be teenagers, but these U.A. students have great potential to become Pro Heroes. It can even be argued that Bakugo and Todoroki could take on adults with several more years of experience. There's a reason why they got so many internship offers after the Sports Festival.

Either way, this powerful duo can do a lot of damage together. Bakugo's massive explosions give him great offensive power, while Todoroki can manipulate fire and ice in creative ways. Regardless, they are still very young in their hero careers, so they can't beat everybody together.

Bakugo and Todoroki can beat these adults in My Hero Academia

4) Kurogiri

Kurogiri isn't a direct fighter by any means. He relies on his tactical intellect to open up portals at the right time. Warp Gate creates a dark fog that can teleport anything it touches.

Bakugo and Shoto would have to be extremely careful. otherwise, their attacks would be redirected to each other.

Of course, Kurogiri isn't the fastest character in My Hero Academia. Gran Torino caught him single-handedly during the Shie Hassaikai arc. Bakugo and Shoto can use their speed to catch up to Kurogiri, even before he activates his Quirk.

3) Mt. Lady

Mt. Lady already has a size advantage in My Hero Academia. Her giant form greatly enhances her already powerful attacks.

With that said, Mt. Lady has a very simplistic fighting style. She also doesn't rely on too many strategies. By comparison, Bakugo and Shoto can work together and use their Quirks in conjunction.

For example, Shoto could freeze her legs with ice while Bakugo can knock her down with an explosion. Mt. Lady doesn't have any protective gear against these attacks. Both these students also have very good reaction times, so they can dodge her kicks more easily.

2) Muscular

Power is everything in My Hero Academia. Muscular is a dangerous villain who can pump up his muscle fibers and increase his overall mass. Deku only beat him by going past his body's limits with the OFA Quirk.

Despite his power, Muscular is not immune to fire. Shoto could burn his body in a wall of flames. He could also slow him down with ice barriers.

In the meantime, Bakugo can blind him with a stun grenade, then catch him off guard with a series of explosions. Muscular is not a long range fighter like Bakugo and Shoto, which puts him in a disadvantageous situation. They can just take turns hitting him from afar.

1) Dabi

This villain burns his enemies alive with the Blueflame Quirk. He can reach extremely hot temperatures of 2000 degrees Celsius. Dabi might even have the hottest flames in My Hero Academia.

With that said, Shoto can neutralize him with a barrage of ice attacks. He can also defend himself with a protective wall of ice. Back when Dabi fought Geten of the Meta Liberation Army, the villain had a difficult time dealing with that element.

Meanwhile, Bakugo can go on the offensive with his powerful explosions. His natural reflexes and incredible reaction time will serve him well against Dabi. Bakugo can also stay in the air with Explode-A-Pult. Dabi lacks durability, so a few explosions would take him out.

Meanwhile, Bakugo and Todoroki have no chance against these adults in My Hero Academia

4) Wolfram

This powerful threat only appeared in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Wolfram is a con artist who could use multiple Quirks, namely Metal Manipulation and Muscle Augmentation. He could also evenly fight All Might in terms of strength.

Shoto could try melting his metal creations, all while Bakugo tries blasting through it. However, they still lack the raw power to get past him. Wolfram uses a Quirk Amplification Device, which dramatically increases his physical stats.

Very few villains can stand up to All Might in My Hero Academia. Wolfram just did, so he isn't going to have much trouble against high schoolers.

3) Endeavor

Endeavor may only be limited to using fire attacks, but he's a far better fighter than Dabi ever was. He is a highly ranked hero with several years of crime fighting experience. More importantly, Endeavor is known for his superhuman abilities, which Dabi lacks in My Hero Academia.

The Pro Hero is highly resistant to pain, which means Shoto and Bakugo won't beat him into submission. Endeavor has the physical means to outlast them in a direct fight. His enhanced strength and durability will be key to his victory.

Endeavor is also very intelligent, based on his battle with the High-End Nomu in the Pro Hero arc. He could easily figure out attacking patterns from Shoto and Bakugo.

2) All For One

Right away, Shoto and Bakugo would have to maintain their distance from All For One and his AFO Quirk. The villain could steal their Quirks if he gets too close.

Of course, there is a bigger issue here. All For One has the highest physical stats in My Hero Academia, along with All Might himself. Databooks suggest they are completely maxed out.

All For One can easily outmaneuver and overpower two high schoolers. He also has a wide variety of Quirks at his disposal, which he can use for his Ultimate Quirk Combination attack.

1) All Might

Bakugo and Shoto would have similar problems with All Might like they would against All For One. Japan's greatest hero is far too strong and way too fast. He also maxed out his physical stats in My Hero Academia. Neither student would survive a direct smash attack from the OFA Quirk.

All Might can power through Shoto's ice walls with a single punch. The young student is a rather stationary fighter. This will be a major problem, since All Might likes to go on the offensive. Shoto doesn't fare particularly well in close range combat, which is All Might's specialty.

Meanwhile, he can also catch up to Bakugo and catch him off guard. He demonstrated this in the Final Exams arc, despite having weights placed on him. All Might would only likely finish this fight in less than a minute.

