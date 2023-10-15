Kagurabachi chapter 5: Shiba and Chihiro find the Cloud Gouger's whereabouts

After a brilliant chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 5 revealed some exciting information about the enchanted blade Cloud Gouger's whereabouts. Using his interrogation skills, Shiba found out about the blade's owner, while Chihiro confronted a new adversary towards the end of the chapter.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi illustrated Chihiro confronting a mysterious sorcerer to save the little eyewitness, Char. He unsheathed his blade and demonstrated a wide range of sorcery powers to annihilate his foe. Moreover, the dark-haired protagonist assured Char of her safety and asked the vanquished sorcerer some pivotal questions regarding the enchanted blade's whereabouts.

Kagurabachi chapter 5 highlights: Chihiro confronts the fearsome owner of the Cloud Gouger

The highly anticipated Kagurabachi chapter 5 was published in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 46 on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled "A Good Meal", the chapter began with Chihiro and Shiba back at Hinao's place with Char.

Hinao gifted Char brand new apparel, though it was slightly too big for her. She then thanked Chihiro for taking care of Char and asked why the sorcerers were after her. The protagonist replied that he wanted to know the same himself. At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 5, Char asked for something to eat since she only took two bites of Soba.

Chihiro and Char in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Since there was nothing to eat at Hinao's place, Chihiro volunteered to go and buy food for her and asked Hinao to keep an eye on Char. A couple of panels later, Shiba asked the dark-haired protagonist whether or not his hands were fine considering he used too much sorcery powers in succession.

As such, he advised Chihiro to take his car and Char back and get some rest. Shiba also told his partner to leave the "Cylinder Head" (the defeated mysterious sorcerer) to him. Kagurabachi chapter 5 then revealed that Char had snuck into Shiba's car while Chihiro was in the washroom.

Hinao, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 5 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Hinao called Chihiro to mention how Char wanted to breathe "fresh air". She further surmised that it was a good decision in the end because the sorcerers were chasing after Char. As such, Chihiro would have been an ideal person to protect her.

As for Char, she explained to Chihiro how badly she wanted to go out since she had been cooped up inside a dark place for a long time. However, the girl still refused to answer why she was captured. The dark-haired protagonist then remembered how Char's mother died protecting her and asked what she would like to eat.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 5 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 5 then saw Shiba interrogating the mysterious sorcerer. He then inquired about the enchanted blade's whereabouts. However, the sorcerer mentioned that if he spoke, both he and Shiba would die. He also warned Shiba that a huge power was behind all the affairs.

Elsewhere, Chihiro treated Char to everything she wanted to eat, starting with a sandwich to dessert and finally ending with a drink. A few panels later, in Kagurabachi chapter 5, an enigmatic person was seen torturing one of his lackies. Apparently, he was the one who sent the daruma-sorcerer after Char.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He tortured one of his men because that person (sent as a backup) sat back and did nothing to capture Char. Instead, he had the gall to come back to his place without tailing the kid. Nonetheless, the dark-haired man discovered the existence of another enchanted blade apart from the six known ones.

Intrigued, he wanted to take drastic measures and asked his men to open the child's cage. On the other hand, Char reminisced about how her mother used to tell her a million times to live a happy life. The little girl mentioned that she was truly happy with Chihiro.

At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 5, Shiba called Chihiro to inform him about their next target, Genichi Sojo. According to the information gathered from the "Cylinder Head," Genichi was his boss and the one who was after Char. He was a notorious arms dealer who controlled Japan. Shiba further mentioned that Genichi possessed the enchanted blade, Cloud Gouger.

Chihiro's partner surmised from his interrogation with the cylinder head that Genichi Sojo might have a connection to the Hishaku. Shiba then told Chihiro that he would contact Hinao to look up the case, and they would structure a plan once he returned. At that moment, the street in front of Chihiro took on a spiral shape from which Genichi Sojo emerged, albeit in a grotesque fashion.

