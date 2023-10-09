Kagurabachi chapter 4: Chihiro demonstrates his sorcery powers to save Char from the mysterious sorcerer

After a splendid chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 4 promised a captivating battle between Chihiro Rokuhira versus the mysterious sorcerer, which it delivered. Additionally, the chapter revealed several essential facts regarding the sorcery power system in the series, and how it's related to one's own life energy.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi fascinatingly set up the first proper one-on-one battle of the manga and introduced two exciting characters, Hinao and Char. It was revealed that Char was the eyewitness to one of the stolen blades.

Towards the end of the chapter, she was captured by the unnamed sorcerer, prompting Chihiro to unsheath his blade and take his battle stance.

Kagurabachi chapter 4 highlights: Chihiro defeats the sorcerer and saves the little eyewitness

A reaction from a fan (Image via X/Twitter)

The eagerly anticipated Kagurabachi chapter 4 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 45 on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Sorcery and the Enchanted Blade, the chapter began with Chihiro taking his battle stance to face the unnamed sorcerer.

He wanted to find out whether or not the sorcerer had any connection to the enchanted blade, and also save Char in the process. Eventually, he unsheathed his Katana with the chant Enten and used "Kuro" (Black) to slash the sorcery binding and free Char from the Sorcerer's grip.

Chihiro then called Shiba, who arrived using his teleportation sorcery and took Char with him to a safe location (inside a car). The little girl was surprised by Shiba's sorcery and wondered whether she could also learn the same. Shiba told Char that she could learn it if she worked like a maniac.

Chihiro as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 4 then explained the secret behind the sorcery powers. Apparently, sorcery is powered by spirit energy which is basically known as the life force. This spirit energy lies dormant within every human being, and thus it exists within Char as well.

Moving back to the action, the mysterious sorcerer vehemently asks the protagonist to hand over the little girl. But Chihiro refused, saying he had his own priorities. As he once again took his battle stance, a black goldfish (kuro), appeared behind him, leaving Char perplexed.

Shiba then explained that the enchanted Katana amplifies one's spirit energy within a person, and whips it up into a hyper-concentrated form that the human body cannot contain.

Once this spirit energy is exposed, it takes on a shape that varies from person to person. Chihiro's goldfish was, therefore, a mass of energy far greater than what a sorcerer could muster alone.

Chihiro attacks the sorcerer (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 4 then focused on the battle between Chihiro and the mysterious sorcerer. The latter noticed that Chihiro doesn't create objects using spirit energy outside his body like him. Instead, his powers were spirit energy itself.

In Kagurabachi chapter 4, the mysterious sorcerer then mentioned that it was his second time seeing an enchanted Katana, and his first time fighting against one. Without wasting any time, Chihiro charged at him, while asking several questions.

However, the mysterious sorcerer fought back using his daruma dolls, causing explosions. Sensing the little girl Char nearby, the sorcerer mocked her mother's death, saying she died in vain while trying to save her. He wanted her to witness another person falling to their demise to save her life.

Chihiro uses Aka (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Saying this, the sorcerer threw a bulk of daruma-doll-like explosive objects at Chihiro. However, the protagonist countered with a new sorcery power named Aka (Red). A beautiful red goldfish appeared behind Chihiro, leaving the sorcerer to believe that his attack was blocked.

The sorcerer shockingly learned that the dark-haired protagonist's blade possessed multiple powers. Kagurabachi chapter 4 then saw Chihiro rapidly charging at his enemy using Black.

Anticipating a flying slash attack coming at him, the sorcerer rolled some daruma dolls in front of Chihiro's feet, who then quickly jumped above to evade it.

However, this was exactly what the sorcerer was trying to do. He moved behind the protagonist and summoned daruma-doll-like objects to blast him away. Unfazed, Chihiro casually tilted his blade behind, and chanted "Red: Invisible".

Chihiro releases the absorbed power (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Apparently, the power of red wasn't just for defense, but it could absorb an enemy's powers and seize ownership. Kagurabachi chapter 4 then saw Chihiro checking up on Char to see if she was alright.

The protagonist realized that his own goals aligned with that of the little girl. Since they shared common interests, Chihiro decided to protect Char.

Right after that, he went back to the vanquished sorcerer and asked him who his boss was, and what sort of business he had with the kid, and also enquired about the location of the enchanted blade named Cloud Gouger.

Kagurabachi chapter 4 analysis

A reaction from a fan (Image via X/Twitter)

Kagurabachi chapter 4 brought a fascinating conclusion to the Chihiro vs. the mysterious sorcerer's battle. While it was completely one-sided, the chapter revealed plenty of information about Chihiro's enchanted blade, and about the sorcery powers in general.

Apparently, anyone can tap into their spirit energy and achieve sorcery powers. However, an enchanted blade could elevate that power to a considerable degree, allowing the wielder to gain insurmountable levels of power.

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Additionally, the chapter showcased Chihiro's new ability called Red which allowed the protagonist to absorb his opponent's attacks, and seize ownership.

In other words, this technique lets him use his opponent's attacks against themselves. It's such a potent move that makes Chihiro stronger than any average sorcerer.

Fans would like to know that Chihiro's powers of Red and Black were foreshadowed by Takeru Hokazono in the first chapter itself when Kunishige Rokuhura brought three goldfishes into his home.

According to him, the red goldfish "attracted good fortune", while the black one "wards off evil".

The foreshadowing in chapter 1 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Similarly, Chihiro uses Kuro (Black) to land a flying slash attack from a distance to obliterate his enemies, while his Aka (Red) could "absorb" powers and dispel them, i.e., "attract good fortune". Chihiro's demonstration of Red has further confirmed this foreshadowing.

While it's not sure what Chihiro's Nishiki (seen in first chapter) do at this moment, it may have some sort of connection to the multi-colored fish.

In the end, Kagurabachi chapter 4 also revealed that the Katana that Char saw was named Cloud Gouger. So, overall, the latest chapter perfectly set up the lore behind the powers and demonstrated the protagonist's unique techniques.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.