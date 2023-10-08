Will there be Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3? Explained

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3 is one of the many rom-com slice-of-life anime series that is yet to be confirmed by official sources. Fans eagerly awaiting about whether the series will be renewed can rest assured that it will indeed happen. The widespread and enthusiastic reception the series has received worldwide makes its renewal a near certainty.

Although the previous season ended with a heartwarming conclusion for Naoto and Nagatoro, they have yet to confess their feelings to each other, leaving the story incomplete. Given that Nanashi’s original manga series is still on the run, with the 17th volume being released recently on September 2023, fans can expect the anime to continue beyond season 3.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3 likely to be released in 2025

Potential release date and what to expect

Season 1 of the anime was announced on July 2, 2020. Eventually, after a year, it made its debut on April 11, 2021, and ended its run on June 27, 2021, with 12 episodes. The second season, titled “2nd Attack,” aired on January 8, 2023, nearly one and a half years after the first season. The sequel ended on March 26, 2023, and was also slated for a 12-episode run.

Following the gap between the first and the second season, it can be speculated that Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3 will arrive sometime in the Spring of 2025. However, as it is just speculation, fans have to keep patience until the official sources announce the actual release date for the third season.

The previous season of the anime ended by adapting chapter 91 of the original manga’s 12th volume and ending it with an anime-original scene (Naoto and Nagatoro embracing each other) that no one expected. Given the sequel ended in the middle of volume 12 and the events that transpired in the grand finale, Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3 will resume from where it left off.

About Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Plot summary:

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, follow Naoto Hachioji, a 2nd year student at Kazehaya High School. Being an introvert, he mostly avoids any kind of social interaction and keeps himself reserved by either drawing manga or being busy with the art club.

One fated day, he encounters Hayase Nagatoro, the titular protagonist of the series, described as an energetic, cheerful, flirtatious, and sarcastic individual, completely polar opposite of him. Nagatoro quickly becomes acquainted with hanging out with Naoto and accepts him as her “Senpai” just to tease him.

Nagatoro also likes to do things that usually make him uncomfortable. However, underneath the facade, she harbors feelings for him. Unbeknownst to her, Naoto feels the same.

Expected cast members:

Since both the previous seasons saw no change in the original cast line-up, fans can expect the VAs to reprise their roles again in Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3. Here is the list of all the primary characters and their cast members:

Hayase Nagatoro - Sumire Uesaka

Naoto Hachioji - Daiki Yamashita as

Yosshii - Aina Suzuki

Orihara - Kaori Maeda

Gamo-chan - Mikako Komatsu

Art Club President - Nana Mizuki

Sunomiya - Sayumi Suzushiro

Sakura - Shiori Izawa

Anetoro - Yoshino Nanjō

More details about Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 3, including a confirmed release date, additional cast, trailer, and more, will be announced in time.

Stay tuned for more Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

