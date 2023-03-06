Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 11 release date, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, things have gone haywire with the arrival of Hana Sunomiya. The new member of the art class is none other than Sana Sunomiya’s younger cousin, who surprisingly carries an identical appearance and an extremely nonchalant habit of exposing herself.

Hayase has finally joined the judo club, which means fans will be able to see more of Orihara in the upcoming episode. Besides the hype for the penultimate episode, fans are a little saddened as the sequel is just two episodes away from dropping the curtains for the season.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 11 will Senpai taking Hayase on a date

Release date and time, streaming platforms:

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 11 will be released this Sunday, March 12, 2023, on respective Japanese syndications, such as TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, MBS, and A-TX, at 1 am JST.

Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform to include Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack exclusively on its platform for free. As Crunchyroll’s free streaming service comes with multiple ads, viewers can switch to the platform's ad-free service by subscribing to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan for an uninterrupted experience and get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, March 11, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, March 11, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, March 12, 2.30 am

What to expect from Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 11?

As Senpai decided to take the art club seriously and Hayase chose to focus on her judo training, it would be hard for them to spend time together like they always do.

The final moments of the previous episode showed that Senpai has started feeling a little odd with Hayase’s absence. However, Hana decided that Senpai must pursue love at any cost and suggested him to take Hayase on a date.

Although he is unnerved by the notion of asking her out, he will gather up the courage and will not give up on her that easily. Things will get chaotic if Hayase’s friends get to learn about her romantic expedition. However, Hana’s resolute in helping Senpai pursue love will keep the duo safe.

A brief recap of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 10

Hayase flustered Senpai by modeling for him in her swimsuit. Although the latter was caught off guard, his passion for painting didn’t disrupt his focus. Hayase teased Senpai for eyeballing her the entire session. Sitting in one position caused stiffness in Hayase's lower back, so she asked Senpai to give her a massage, which he eventually did after a lot of persuasion.

Hayase tried to startle Senpai by asking him to kiss her, which got interrupted by a new art club student, Hana Sunomiya. Hayase and Senpai were amazed by how eerily similar Hana was to the President, her elder cousin. At the judo practice, Maki revealed to Orihara that Hayase had been having boyfriend issues lately. At the art club, Hana asked Senpai to take Hayase on a date.

