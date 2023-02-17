Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack saw how Senpai gave his best to learn skiing under Hayase’s tutelage. For a reclusive shut-in person like Senpai, who often indulges in his artworks, extreme sports like skiing might come off as torture. However, he practiced all night with the resolve to impress Hayase and prove himself.

Although Senpai didn’t become a pro skier, his decisiveness was enough to win Hayase’s heart. Realizing that he will eventually enroll in art school after graduation, Hayase worries about what career path Senpai will choose for his future.

The upcoming episode has yet another hilarious surprise for fans of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack that shouldn’t be missed out on.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 8 will see Hayase and Senpai’s Judo contest

Release date and time, streaming platform:

Episode 8 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will be released this Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Japan, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, MBS, A-TX, and other respective syndications at 1 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only platform to exclusively stream the latest episodes of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, on its platform for free.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 8?

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 8 will see Senpai visit Maki’s gym, where he will encounter Hayase, who is a regular member. Senpai, who remains dumbfounded by Hayase’s skiing skills, will be caught off guard by discovering her proficiency in karate and judo. For Hayase, everything with Senpai is a competition, so she won’t be holding back.

The forthcoming episode will also see the debut of Orihara, who is known for making her way to the Olympic team.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack fans will be surprised to learn that Orihara is Hayase’s judo rival. The latter is being voiced by the exceptionally talented Kaori Maeda, known for playing Shizuku Ousaka in Love Live! and Sapphire in Dr. Stone.

A brief recap of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 7

After finding an unopened pack of contact lenses, Hayase figured out that Senpai was scared of putting them on. Hayase couldn’t stop herself from teasing Senpai for being such a baby. However, she helped him get over his fears by assisting him in putting on the lenses. At the ski camp, Senpai joined Hayase but failed to keep up with her even in the beginners' lane.

Despite Hayase’s efforts, it was hard for Senpai to stand still wearing skis. Later that night, Senpai decided to train alone without anyone’s help to prove himself. Senpai saved a boy from being bashed into a tree, which became his achievement for a lifetime. Moments later, he was about to get rammed by two careless guys skiing at high speed.

Making it there in time, Hayase saved Senpai and scared those boys with her enraged demeanor. The former helped the latter with skiing lessons all night. Hayase hoped Senpai would surprise everyone, but he again embarrassed her after crashing into a thick bed of ice.

In art class, Senpai gave a gift to President for making it to art school. The former surprised the latter by revealing plans for his future. While reminiscing about the time he spent with Hayase, Senpai professed that he still doesn’t know anything about her.

