Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 9 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, revealed another hidden talent of the titular protagonist that Senpai wasn’t prepared for after his hysterical skiing trip. As a recluse art enthusiast often immersed in art, Senpai rarely takes time off for physical activities.

However, he would never miss a chance to compete with Hayase in any activity to be around her. Despite spending most of his time hanging around Hayase, Senpai still has to learn many things about her. The previous episode surprised fans with a new character yet to make a proper debut.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 9 will see the debuts of two new characters

Release date & time, streaming platform:

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 9 will be released this Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Japan, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, MBS, A-TX, and other respective syndications at 1 am JST. Crunchyroll will be streaming the ninth episode and has included both seasons exclusively on its platform for free.

As Crunchyroll’s free streaming service comes with multiple ads, viewers can switch to the platform's ad-free service by subscribing to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan for an uninterrupted experience and get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, February 25, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, February 25, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 25, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, February 26, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, February 5, 11 am

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 9?

Anime Everyday @LoKoKaBoosTeR69



Anime: Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack NagatoroAnime: Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack Nagatoro 💕Anime: Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack https://t.co/4QUTtLHYav

Episode 9 will introduce two new characters revealed to play an essential role in the sequel during the announcement of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Sunomiya, the character who made her appearance at the end of the previous episode, will be played by Sayumi Suzushiro, better known for voicing Kurina Kukumila in 86 and Nijika Ijichi in Bocchi the Rock!

The other character, Orihara, was expected to debut in the previous episode. However, as the episode only adapted chapter 76 of volume 9 to chapter 78.5 of volume 10, she had to sit out. Orihara will be played by Kaori Maeda, known for playing Shizuku Ousaka in Love Live! and Sapphire in Dr. Stone.

The upcoming episode will expectedly introduce both characters properly and will continue Senpai’s judo training under Hayase’s tutelage.

A brief recap of the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 8

🎯NotoriousXP🎯 @NotoriousXP Season 2 really made Nagatoro more beautiful than before🥰 Season 2 really made Nagatoro more beautiful than before🥰 https://t.co/ZiVngiZ4Pz

Having been bored lately sketching the same old objects, Senpai asked Hayase to be his model. After teasing the former by exclaiming that he had lecherous intentions, the latter surprised him by showing her signature martial arts pose. Senpai had second thoughts during the judo practice about participating in the upcoming judo competition due to his weak physicality.

After getting wind of Gamou’s gym, where Hayase trains often, Senpai visited the place, catching her off guard. Hayase decided to train with Senpai after witnessing his miserable condition. However, the former didn’t last long, as the latter pinned him down in seconds. Later, Senpai watched Hayase sparring with Gamou, using the same technique.

While heading home, Senpai flustered Hayase by claiming her signature move to be beautiful. The next day, President had a practice judo session with Senpai, where she pinned him down and started choking him with her chest. Making it there in time, Hayase saved Senpai from President’s grasp.

Poll : 0 votes