Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 12 release date, what to expect, countdown, and more

As seen in the previous episode of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, Senpai has finally taken a leap of faith and asked Hayase out. Fans of the series were delighted with the penultimate episode as Hayase didn't tease Senpai for the first time ever after he asked her out on a date.

The upcoming episode of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, slated for a March 18 release, will be the grand finale of the series, marking the end of the second season. Fans of the series are hyped and expect the date of the beloved duo to go smoothly. However, unbeknownst to Senpai and Hayase, trouble is heading their way.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack anime series.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 12 will see Hayase and Senpai going to an aquarium

Episode 12 of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will air this Sunday, March 19, 2023, on TOKYO MX at 1 am JST. The finale will also run on other Japanese syndications, including BS11, BS NTV, MBS, and A-TX.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the finale of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, exclusively on its platform for free. However, the free version of the platform comes with several ads.

Viewers can switch to Crunchyroll's paid version by subscribing to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) for an uninterrupted experience. New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings of the anime series are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, March 18, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, March 18, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, March 19, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, March 18, 11 am

What to expect from Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 12

Episode 12 of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will showcase Hayase and Senpai's excursion to the aquarium. Although the duo have hung out together often and even visited the zoo, going to the aquarium is counted as their official first date, as Senpai asked Hayase upfront, without getting flustered or making an excuse.

After discovering Hayase and Senpai’s plans, Gamou and Yoshi decided to interfere with the date. However, Hana, on the other hand, has also been resolute in helping Senpai pursue his love. Yet, as it would be challenging for her to deal with Hayase’s friends, she is expected to seek help from her elder cousin, Sana.

A brief recap of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 12

John Arnold (UNF) @unforgivenrndm

Nagatoro ACCEPTS!!!

But it looks like their friends will be spying on them.

OH NO!!! After Nagatoro and "Senpai" discussed the possible places where they would like to go, Nao-kun has the courage (for the first time in a long time) to ask her to go to the aquarium...

Nagatoro ACCEPTS!!!

But it looks like their friends will be spying on them.

Although Hana was unaware of the definition of love, she reluctantly told Senpai to pursue the emotion at any cost and suggested he should take Hayase on a date. Hana even shared the details of Senpai’s situation with her elder cousin, who advised him to listen to his own intuition. After mustering up all his courage, Senpai finally asked Hayase out on a date.

Adhering to her disposition, Hayase gave absurd suggestions of places they could go. Suddenly, Senpai recalled President’s advice and asked Hayase if she would love to go to an aquarium, an idea that she gladly accepted without making fun of him. Gamou and Yoshi heard everything as they were eavesdropping on the duo for quite some time.

Roger Ibarra @ribarra_40 Anime Romance/Comedy are so fun to watch!!! It took my boy almost until the end of Season 2 to ask her on a date!!! I started cheering so loud for him!!! I can’t wait for the next weekend episode!!! 🥰🥰🥰 #Nagatoro Anime Romance/Comedy are so fun to watch!!! It took my boy almost until the end of Season 2 to ask her on a date!!! I started cheering so loud for him!!! I can’t wait for the next weekend episode!!! 🥰🥰🥰 #Nagatoro https://t.co/4PRRUwCcV1

At school, Gamou and Yoshi sensed something different about Hayase, as she looked more jovial than usual. In art class, Hana was glad that Senpai had asked Hayase out. Eventually, Hana met Gamou and Yoshi, who, according to her, were plotting something suspicious that could ruin Senpai and Hayase’s date.

Later the next day, Senpai and Hayase begin their date. However, unbeknownst to them, their peers were tailing them.

