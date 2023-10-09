Kagurabachi chapter 5: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 5 will be released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #46 on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following its release, the chapter will be available for global readers in digital format on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and Shueisha's other online affiliated platforms.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi illustrated the most-anticipated battle between Chihiro and the mysterious sorcerer, as the former demonstrated his new ability to defeat the sorcerer and save Char in the process. The chapter further revealed the key aspects of the sorcery power system and how it's connected to one's spirit energy.

Manga enthusiasts now look forward to Kagurabachi chapter 5 to learn more about the stolen Katana and the mysterious sorcerer's connection to them.

Kagurabachi chapter 5 is likely to focus on the mysterious sorcerer's identity and his connection to the enchanted blade Cloud Gouger

Release date, time, and where to read

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

To reiterate, Kagurabachi chapter 5 will be published in the 46th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. Currently, there's no report about the manga going on a break.

Kagurabachi chapter 5 will be available for reading digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Viz Media's official website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 5, according to varying timezones and regions, are given here:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, October 15, 3 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, October 15, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 8.30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 12 am

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 12.30 am

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 4

Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 4 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi commenced with Chihiro taking on the mysterious sorcerer to save Char. Using his enchanted blade, the protagonist severed the sorcery binding to free the little girl. Just then, Shiba arrived and took Char to a safe location using his teleportation powers.

The chapter also explained how sorcery works in Kagurabachi. Apparently, anyone can awaken sorcery powers by tapping into the spirit energy that lies dormant within them. Moreover, it was also revealed that an enchanted blade can amplify one's spiritual energy to a massive degree, allowing the wielder to receive extraordinary powers.

Chihiro using Red (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The previous chapter further mentioned how Char's mother died protecting her in the past. However, the fascinating moment of the chapter was when Chihiro demonstrated the wide range of abilities of his enchanted Katana to overwhelm his opponent.

He skillfully countered the explosive threats of the mysterious sorcerer and eventually landed a fatal hit using his new ability called Red. Following his victory, Chihiro assured Char he would protect her since they shared a common interest.

The chapter ended with the protagonist confronting the vanquished sorcerer and asking him who his boss was and what business he had with Char. He further enquired about the enchanted blade Cloud Gouger's location.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 5

Chihiro as seen in chapter 2 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 5 has become highly anticipated, given how the previous chapter ended. The upcoming chapter will likely focus on the mysterious sorcerer's true identity and explain whether he has a connection to the enchanted blade Cloud Gouger.

During the battle against Chihiro, he mentioned seeing an enchanted blade before. Therefore, it's a possibility that he might provide intel to Chihiro about the enchanted blade and its owner. Overall, Kagurabachi chapter 5 promises to be a wonderful one.

