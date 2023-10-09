Blue Orchestra season 2 announces to be in production with a new illustration

On Sunday, October 8, the NHK and the official website of Blue Orchestra anime announced that Blue Orchestra season 2 is under production. This was shown with a visual that saw a collection of scenes from the anime's first season all shown alongside the announcement.

Makoto Akui's Blue Orchestra manga was serialized in Shogakukan's online platforms MangaONE and Ura Sunday since April 2017. Following that, an anime adaptation for the same was produced by Nippon Animation. This anime premiered in April 2023 and released 24 episodes.

Blue Orchestra season 2 has been announced to be in production

Blue Orchestra season 2 announcement visual (Image via Nippon Animation)

Following the end of Blue Orchestra season 1 on Sunday, October 8, 2023, the anime's official website and NHK announced that a second season for the series is in production. The series made the Blue Orchestra season 2 announcement with a poster that saw many scenes from the anime's first season collaged into a single visual.

For now, the anime has not provided any release window for the second season. That said, considering that the second season was announced immediately after the first season ended, it is to be expected that Nippon Animation will start working on it immediately. Thus, fans can hope to watch Blue Orchestra season 2 as early as 2025.

What is Blue Orchestra anime about?

Hajime Aono as seen in Blue Orchestra (Image via Nippon Animation)

Blue Orchestra follows the story of Hajime Aono, an award-winning violinist who admired his father. However, his father got caught up in a scandalous affair that saw Hajime's parents get divorced. This event traumatized Aono, following which he refused to touch a violin again. Nevertheless, in the final year of middle school, he ended up meeting a female violinist named Ritsuko Akine.

Seeing that Ritsuko was terrible at playing violin, Aono took her to a teacher. This teacher persuaded Aono to play the violin again. Following that, he advised both Aono and Ritsuko to join Umimaku High School, a prestigious school that has won the national competition eight times in a row.

Ritsuko Akine as seen in Blue Orchestra (Image via Nippon Animation)

Therefore, Aono and Ritsuko study diligently to get into the school. Following the opening ceremony, the pair ended up meeting Nao Saeki, a violin genius who has achieved the top score in many competitions. He was admitted to the school purely based on his musical talent. Since then, they competed in their violin skills within the high school's orchestra club.

