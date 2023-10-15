Why is Neon Genesis Evangelion so hard to watch? Explained

Produced by Gainax, Neon Genesis Evangelion has enthralled the anime community for years. Undoubtedly, it's one of the finest experimental anime series, weaving an intricate narrative with a plethora of symbolism, psychological elements, and mecha. As such, many fans have also called this anime an obtrusive one.

So, why do anime fans find Neon Genesis Evangelion a difficult anime to watch? The answer to this pertinent question lies in the anime's intricate plot, which has multiple complex elements running along simultaneously. The series explores a plethora of themes to narrate the story of Shinji Ikari and the other Evangelions and probes into complex issues at the same time.

The vastly complex and convoluted plot makes Neon Genesis Evangelion a difficult anime to watch

While Neon Genesis Evangelion anime has garnered considerable applause from fans due to its heavily experimental take on the mecha genre, the anime's plot makes it difficult to follow. On most occasions, the series defies an easy explanation of the events.

Moreover, instead of revealing answers to the existing questions, the anime offers more questions to the audience. On a surface level, Neon Genesis Evangelion centers around the futuristic setting of Tokyo 3, after the events of a worldwide cataclysm known as the Second Impact.

A still from the anime (Image via Gainax)

The protagonist of the series is a teenage boy named Shinji Ikari, who gets recruited by his father, Gendo, to a mysterious organization known as NERV. According to the narrative, Shinji needs to pilot a colossal biomechanical mecha, Evanglion Unit-01, and combat against beings known as Angels.

Apart from Shinji, the anime also focuses on the other Evangelion pilots, who must offer assistance to defeat their adversaries. The intricate narrative of Neon Genesis Evangelion intertwines the individual emotions and experiences of the Evangelion pilots and NERV's members as they battle the Angels to prevent more cataclysms from occurring.

A key visual from the anime (Image via Gainax)

As the story unfolds, the compelling characters, including Shinji, tantalizingly unravel the true cause of the events and discover the definite motives behind human actions.

According to a critical study, the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime gains its uniqueness from a deconstructive approach to the mecha genre, featuring several unique symbolisms directly taken from Shinto Cosmology, Christianity, Kabbalah, and Midrashic tales. The religious aspects give Evangelion a complexity that very few other mecha anime have.

Apart from the religious overtones, Evangelion features Freud and Jung's psychoanalytical theories that focus on human behavior. It's an anime that deftly intertwines the complex themes of psychology, mecha, spiritualism, and drama. Many anime enthusiasts also look at Evangelion as an Avant Garde anime.

A still from the anime (Image via Gainax)

Adding to the complexity, there are many poignant elements embedded within it. All of these symbolic overtones and imagery make the surface plot of Evangelion rather complex. Sometimes, the anime delves so deep into focusing on a single Evangelion pilot that it deviates from its core point.

Additionally, there are multiple events that need to be watched more than once to fully comprehend. Most importantly, Neon Genesis Evangelion doesn't have a satisfying ending. It leaves the viewers with more questions than answers. The final two episodes of the original anime created controversy due to their abstract and confusing nature.

The End of the Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

However, the audience must also understand that Evangelion doesn't have a linear plot. The anime perhaps takes its inspiration from the postmodernist approach and imbues it with complexity for the sake of it.

But since the final two episodes received mixed reactions, Hideaki Anno and Studio Gainax released a feature film named The End of Evangelion, which served as an alternative ending to the original anime.

Later, a series of four movies was released to retell the different plot points of the series. Nonetheless, Neon Genesis Evangelion is an underrated masterpiece that has remained an enigma until now.

It has led critics and the audience alike to come up with various theories and questions about the series. As such, it can rightly be called a masterpiece, while it's also one of the most difficult anime titles to watch.

