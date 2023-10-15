Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 theory confirms Sukuna is out of time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 will continue the hype of the series with the Sukuna battle, as the King of Curses is now going up against the likes of Higuruma and Yuji Itadori. The latter is a major reason for the fans' excitement: they have always felt that Yuji hasn't done enough as a main character in the series, and this seems to be his moment to shine against an antagonist he has a long history with.

However, most fans want to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 to understand what Yuji and Higuruma's plan is in this situation. Considering that the likes of Gojo and Kashimo were not enough to take down Sukuna, it doesn't seem likely that these two sorcerers have what it takes to defeat him, although there is a theory that suggests otherwise.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 and Higuruma and Yuji's plan against Sukuna

Now that Ryomen Sukuna killed Satoru Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 could reveal a lot more about the antagonist's abilities and also about the main character, Yuji Itadori. The second Kashimo was defeated by the King of Curses, Yuji, and the lawyer, Higuruma, jumped into the occasion to face him.

Based on what the fandom knows thus far about both characters, it doesn't seem that they have what it takes to defeat Sukuna. However, considering that there was a month between the moment Gojo was unsealed and the moment he faced Sukuna, there is an argument to be made that other sorcerers were preparing contingency plans if Satoru was killed.

Higuruma and Yuji have developed a kinship of sorts, and the former's Domain Expansion, centered around judging people's crimes, could be useful in this battle. Sukuna has committed an endless amount of heinous crimes, and Higuruma could have what it takes to at least slow him down and give Yuji a chance to do some damage with his impressive physical strength.

The angle of Yuji's Cursed Technique

The final panel of the last chapter not only created a lot of hype for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 but also had the detail of Yuji's right hand looking like Sukuna's Cleave claw. This has kicked the fandom's theories into overdrive about how perhaps he has mastered his Cursed Technique or at least some of Sukuna's abilities, which has led to even more excitement.

Earlier in the series, Gojo said that Yuji's body could potentially adapt to Sukuna's Cursed Technique and use it at free will, which is probably something he was banking on with the month between his release and his fight with the King of Curses. Considering how he did that claw gesturing on the fly and how Higuruma is backing him, it seems that Yuji perhaps has a game plan to face Sukuna.

Considering how Higuruma's Domain Expansion is so unique and with such a specific skill set, this could prove to be monumental against Sukuna since trying to overpower him seems like an impossible task. Putting him in a situation where he can't fight at top power could be the way to go and could also level the playing field between him and Yuji since the latter excels in hand-to-hand combat.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is going to have a lot to unpack, considering Yuji's claw cliffhanger, what Higuruma can do, and the full extent of Sukuna's body with his real body. Author Gege Akutami is known for giving a lot of surprises and subverting expectations, so this chapter is going to be very important moving forward with this conflict.

