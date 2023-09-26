Yuji's future becomes Jujutsu Kaisen fans' new obsession after Gojo's death

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 shocked the manga community as it showcased the unanticipated death of Satoru Gojo at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna. Fans' reactions to the chapter have been mixed, and the new question that everyone is asking is who will stop Sukuna, with many fans believing that this is finally Yuji Itadori's chance to establish that he is the series' protagonist.

Yuji Itadori's role as the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen has always been questioned because of how central Gojo always was to the plot and how Yuta Okkotsu, the original protagonist of the series, is far stronger and just as likable. Thus, with Gojo now being vertically sliced by Sukuna, fans have been theorizing if this is Yuji Itadori's moment to step up or if he has no chance in any shape or form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Is there a possibility that Yuji Itadori will step up in Jujutsu Kaisen now?

After the epic battle between Sukuna and Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, most fans believe that it is time for Yuji Itadori to play the ace card. Fans have had no major disagreements with Yuji's portrayal, with many appreciating the character, but most have felt he has lacked a few spectacular moments to prove his value as a protagonist, and having a hand in Sukuna's demise would be the most logical end to his narrative.

Yuji was Sukuna's vessel originally in the story, and Kenjaku, the series's main antagonist, specifically birthed him for that purpose, which explains his incredible physical strength and endurance. However, considering the current power levels and Sukuna's ultimate move against Gojo, who was regarded as the strongest sorcerer, there is no rational way Yuji could stand a chance, let alone defeat the King of Curses.

At the moment, there are characters such as Yuta, Hajime Kashimo (who is already on his way to attack Sukuna), Maki Zen'in, and others who could be involved in the battle, but most fans believe that this is Itadori's time. After all, he is the sole survivor of his group. Gojo is dead, Nobara Kugisaki is seemingly dead as well, and Megumi Fushiguro's body was taken by Sukuna, so Itadori is the only one left of the main group of the series.

Naturally, Itadori winning, at least as of this writing, seems near impossible, and it would require some convincing explanations by Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami to make a compelling conclusion.

Itadori's character arc in the series

Yuji Itadori's character arc in Jujutsu Kaisen has received a lot of praise. This is because Akutami started the series as a very traditional shonen series, only to then make a lot of twists and subversions that have helped to raise the quality of the story.

For example, Itadori starts as a very positive and extroverted protagonist, much like Luffy, Naruto, and Goku of the shonen industry, and slowly adds a complex layer to his personality. His lack of meaning in his life, how he accepts himself as a cog in the Jujutsu world, and how he is emotionally torn to pieces repeatedly in the story have made him an extremely intriguing character.

In that regard, most people think that Itadori defeating Sukuna would now be a fitting conclusion to his character arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. It would be fair considering how the series started with him eating Sukuna's fingers and would also achieve Gojo's desire for the next generation of sorcerers to be better than the previous ones, which was a recurring motif throughout the series.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 could be a watershed moment in the story and perhaps the biggest so far. Whether it's Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, or any other member, there needs to be a cogent explanation as to how any or all of them can take down Sukuna after Satoru Gojo failed to do so, which is going to be Akutami's biggest challenge as a mangaka thus far.

