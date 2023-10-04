Higuruma Hiromi is the trump card against Sukuna (and they finally face off in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers point towards a shift in direction as mangaka Gege Akutami introduces fresh opponents for Sukuna. Consequently, the confrontation between Sukuna and Hajime Kashimo swiftly wraps up, paving the way for the entrance of two unexpected contenders onto the battlefield: Itadori Yuji and Hiromi Higuruma.

Higuruma wields a formidable cursed technique that serves as a significant trump card, capable of confiscating Sukuna's ability to control cursed energy. His Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing, compels those within its confines to adhere to its rules, with violence not being permitted within the domain. Thus, Higuruma could hold the solution to defeating Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers show that Sukuna's next big adversaries are Hiromi Higuruma and Itadori Yuji

Sukuna is currently living up to his name as the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in history, defeating formidable opponents like Gojo Satoru and Hajime Kashimo within just a few chapters. Following his fight and victory against Gojo, Sukuna jumped into battle against Kashimo. According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers, it seems like he has defeated Kashimo as well.

As sorcerers succumb to Sukuna's overwhelming power, Akutami seems to have adopted a new strategy in selecting his adversaries. Thus, the next pair of challengers stepping onto the battlefield to face Sukuna are Itadori Yuji and Hiromi Higuruma. The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 point towards both of them being Sukuna's next big adversary.

This matchup is rather unusual, given that compared to Gojo and Kashimo, Yuji and Higuruma have little chance against someone as formidable as Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers showcased Sukuna effortlessly dispatching a formidable opponent like Kashimo with significant ease, highlighting that defeating him demands more than sheer brute strength from Yuji and Higuruma.

Higuruma's cursed technique allows him to summon a shikigami known as Judgeman, which possesses a black body with two arms and a leg. This shikigami also wields a scale in each of its hands and has both of its eyes sewn shut, bearing a striking resemblance to Lady Justice, the symbol of blind justice.

Furthermore, Higuruma's Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing, is linked to his technique and summons a small courtroom filled with guillotines. In this domain, Higuruma and his opponents are placed on opposing podiums while being compelled to abide by the rules of the domain.

Violence is strictly prohibited within the domain, and any attempts to engage in it result in the perpetrator being compelled to return to their podium. This restriction is a powerful deterrent that will prevent Sukuna from resorting to violence within the domain, rendering all of his attacks ineffective.

Additionally, Sukuna will be unable to use his Domain Expansion, as he will have to adhere to the rules of Higuruma's domain. In the courtroom of the domain, Higuruma acts as the prosecution and his opponent as the defendant, a role which will most likely be played by Sukuna. The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 hint at Sukuna vs Higuruma being the next big battle.

The defendant is put on trial inside the domain, and Judgeman provides prosecutor Higuruma with evidence against the defendant's crimes, which, in Sukuna's case, will be damning. Judgeman knows everything about the people inside the domain and will provide Higuruma with evidence of the death and destruction caused by Sukuna over all these years.

The trial outcome depends solely on the arguments made by Higuruma with the defendant, whose ultimate goal is to prove that they are innocent to Judgeman. This is where Sukuna might falter, as he is an unapologetic antagonist who never feels remorse for his actions. Instead, he takes great pleasure in them.

Thus, he might not even defend his crimes in front of the Jugeman and instead opt to brag about him doing whatever he wants. During the trial, both parties have only one chance to make a statement before Judgeman delivers the verdict.

Three options are provided to the defendant: silence, confession, and denial. After the defendant chooses one of the options, Higuruma has the chance to offer a rebuttal based on the evidence provided to him. If the verdict is guilty, Judgeman holds the power to confiscate the ability of the defendant to control cursed energy.

Thus, if Sukuna fails the trial and is found guilty, he might just lose control over his cursed energy, which would finally end his rampage. It will be interesting if taking the strongest sorcerer of all time to court will finally be what defeats him. The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 have made fans hopeful that Higuruma and Yuji will have an impactful battle with Sukuna and finally make him sweat.

