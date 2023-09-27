Jujutsu Kaisen theory confirms Sukuna's connection with Indian gods Shiva and Indra

Jujutsu Kaisen's story is building up to a showdown between Ryomen Sukuna and Hajime Kashimo, as the King of Curses and God of Lightning prepare to face off in the wake of Gojo's death. The spoilers for chapter 237 show that Sukuna has once again transformed into his original form to confront Kashimo.

Thus, it's likely that Sukuna will use some of his unique weapons against Kashimo, such as the Trident and Vajra. A popular theory suggests that the weapons Sukuna possesses are symbols of weapons wielded by the Indian gods Shiva and Indra.

The link between Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen and Lord Shiva

Sukuna defeated Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, bypassing his Limitless and slashing his body in half vertically. Sparing no time to mourn Gojo's death, Hajime Kashimo launched onto the battlefield to fight Sukuna next. Thus, in the upcoming chapter, fans will see a Sukuna vs. Kashimo showdown.

Having fought against a formidable opponent like Gojo, Sukuna is obviously not at his 100%, which means that he will have to use some new abilities to end the fight quickly. Thus, readers will finally get to see Sukuna use the unique weapons in his possession.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers reveal that Sukuna has assumed his original form, which consists of four arms and two faces. Fans are dismayed at seeing the King of Curses in this original form, as it might spell the end for Megumi Fushiguro.

The spoilers also show Sukuna using a lightning attack on Kashimo and blasting him at point blank range with a fire attack. This confirms that Sukuna will take advantage of the weapons that he has, such as the Vajra and Trident. These two weapons are symbolic of the weapons used by the Indian deities Shiva and Indra.

It is said that Lord Indra used to wield a trident that, when launched, would turn into a fire arrow. This is somewhat similar to the fire technique used by Sukuna. On the other hand, Vajra, which has the properties of both a diamond and a thunderbolt, is one of the most dangerous weapons in the universe and can cause storms and summon a lightning bolt.

Thus, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers, showing Sukuna using a lightning attack on Kashimo, could be an indicator that he is using the Vajra. Furthermore, Lord Shiva wields a trident known as the Trishul, which bears a resemblance to the one Sukuna is seen wielding.

The connection between Sukuna's attacks and the weapons used by Indian deities Shiva and Indra is evident, and it will be interesting to see what new attacks based on mythological deities will be shown next by Akutami.

Previously, the mangaka has drawn parallels between Gojo and Buddha, with Gojo even referring to himself as the 'Honored One,' a title associated with those who've reached "Enlightenment." It is also one of the honorific titles given to Lord Buddha.

Thus, it is not a stretch to imagine that Akutami will also incorporate elements from other religions in the upcoming chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Hajime Kashimo has a powerful cursed technique and is referred to as the God of Lightning, so Sukuna is most likely going to use the weapons at his disposal to quickly finish off Kashimo.

So far, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers have revealed that Sukuna has used a blast and lightning attack on Kashimo and is currently fighting in his original form. It is possible that fans might get to see the King of Curses use more of Indra's and Shiva's weapon-based attacks as their fight gets more intense.

