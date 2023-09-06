Jujutsu Kaisen fans ridicule Sukuna after Gojo proves himself to be the strongest

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, saw the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for author and illustrator Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series be released online. Within, fans saw the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna continue as many had expected, but fans were unsure of how their fight would progress in the upcoming issue.

Thankfully, the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans showed that the upcoming issue dives right into the continuation of their fight, wasting no time whatsoever. While these spoilers are technically unconfirmed, the source has proven to be accurate in the past.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen events, which seemingly suggest that Gojo's win over Sukuna is all but secured. While there are some who are extremely upset about this outcome, there are others who are happy about it. Unsurprisingly, this has led to some healthy banter between the series' now divided fanbase.

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest alleged spoilers spark massive waves of ridicule and teasing among readers

Expand Tweet

Within the latest alleged spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, fans learn of Gojo's apparent victory over Sukuna being all but confirmed by the issue's end. This is thanks to Gojo utilizing his Hollow Purple technique in a way that made him the blast's epicenter, rather than focusing it into a projectile attack as previously seen.

Essentially, the issue saw Gojo continuously put Mahoraga and Sukuna in a corner until launching a Reverse Cursed Technique Red blast at the Blue he had previously fired. This made Sukuna nervous enough to have Mahoraga chase after it, but this proved unsuccessful. However, Sukuna had seemingly "saved the day" for himself when he used the Piercing Blood Cursed Technique to stimulate the Blue and cause it to explode.

Several fans took to social media to ridicule the alleged spoilers and expressed their dissatisfaction with the plot.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers saw Gojo prevent Sukuna's cursed technique by using a chant to enhance the power and resilience of the Blue. This then allowed Gojo to successfully merge the Blue and the Red Techniques, creating a Hollow Purple bomb due to not giving the blast any aim. This created a massive explosion that impacted Sukuna, Gojo, Mahoraga, and the immediate area with its destructive blast.

This completely destroyed Mahoraga, and seemingly all but killed Sukuna as a result. While Gojo was still left in decent condition, he claims this was due to the Cursed Energy being his own, which gave him a natural resilience. The chapter allegedly ends shortly thereafter with Gojo's victory being declared by Yuji Itadori and the other spectators.

Several fans were over the moon about this aspect of the plot in these spoilers and expressed the same online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, these latest alleged developments have caused significant unrest within the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase. Sukuna fans who were pulling for him to win are calling Akutami's writing as of late bad, while also asserting that the fight was pointless if Gojo won. Although much of this criticism is unfounded and based on knee-jerk reactions, the choice to have Gojo win is certainly subject to scrutiny.

Unfortunately, those who are happy with Gojo's victory are taking the opportunity to rub it in the face of those who wanted Sukuna to win. Some are also simply praising Gojo's skill and achievement for winning the fight.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.