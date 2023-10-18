Kagurabachi chapter 6 spoilers and raw scans: Chihiro wields his blade to protect Char from mysterious sorcerers

While Kagurabachi chapter 6 is set to be released on October 23, 2023, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans have already come out. According to the spoilers, the chapter showcased a splendid battle between Chihiro and a group of grotesque sorcerers and revealed some exciting information about Char.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi unveiled that Genichi Sojo, a weapon dealer from the underworld and the owner of the enchanted blade, Cloud Gouger, was after Char. Additionally, the chapter saw Chihiro and Char ambushed by a mysterious group of sorcerers who were after the little girl and Chihiro's blade.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 6.

Kagurabachi chapter 6 spoilers show Chihiro going up against the grotesque sorcerers

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 6, titled Tranquil, kicks off with Chihiro and Char getting ambushed by a group of identical-looking sorcerers. One of them explains to Chihiro how Genichi Sojo has spread information about them (Chihiro and Char) and promised rewards to anyone who would steal the mystic Katana and capture the little girl.

Kagurabachi chapter 6 also shows Hinao discovering Genichi Sojo's notice and fearing that all the sorcerers in Tokyo would go after Chihiro and Char for the reward. As such, she calls the dark-haired protagonist, but he doesn't pick up his phone. On the battlefield, Chihiro uses "Black" to slice his opponents. But to his surprise, they didn't die even after being cut.

Chihiro then observes that his enemies were manipulating dirt to make clones of themselves. An enemy reveals how he witnessed the true power of the Mystic Katana back in the past when he fought against one. We then see a panel featuring a scene from the War.

The mysterious sorcerer tells Chihiro about the overwhelming powers of the enchanted blades that were used to put an end to the warfare. He was glad that Chihiro was "inexperienced" to tap into its original capabilities, leading to the protagonist being surrounded by the swarming clones.

He realizes it is an endless affair, and he must go after the main body. He looks around for Char and suddenly sees his dead father, which drains his strength. The spoilers then show a new enemy with the sorcery powers of mental sense.

He reveals how he can catch and use the brain signals to locate people. Moreover, he can also tweak the brain signals to make people remember their trauma. Looking at Char, the sorcerer wonders whether she is one of the "Kyounagi." To confirm, he injures her leg, which heals almost instantly.

The spoilers then reveal an interesting rumor concerning the members of the Kyounagi clan: eating the flesh of a Kyounagi Clan member can grant immortality. One of the sorcerers wonders whether Genichi Sojo wants Char for this purpose.

They curse the little girl's blood and call her a being "far from peace." At that moment, Chihiro regains his composure and warns the sorcerers not to touch Char with their filthy hands. Kagurabachi chapter 6 spoilers show Chihiro going berserk, killing the swarming sorcerers with his blade's Nishiki.

He successfully ended his enemies' lives and saved Char. Chihiro finds that Char had refrained from talking about her past because she thought he might also go after her like the rest. However, it's also true that she trusted him and hence tried to talk about it earlier.

The chapter ends with Chihiro giving Char a piece of squashed bread and apologizing for having her endure immense pain. The little girl gets overwhelmed by emotions and thanks the Sorcerer.

