Burn the Witch 0.8 key visual leaks ahead of its release

A new key visual for the upcoming Burn the Witch 0.8 anime has been leaked before its official release. Featuring the central characters, the latest illustration has heightened the anticipation for the series, which is currently under production by Team Yamahitsuji and Studio Colorado.

Burn the Witch 0.8 anime will adapt the official one-shot chapter published by Tite Kubo and serve as a prequel to the movie released in 2018. Produced by Team Yamahitsuji and Studio Colorado, the upcoming anime will see the return of popular characters, including Ninny, Noel, and Balgo.

The leaked key visual for Burn the Witch 0.8 anime features Ninny, Noel, Balgo, and Osushi

On October 17, 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user named @SugoiLITE shared a key visual for the highly anticipated Burn the Witch 0.8 anime before its official release. While the visual doesn't provide any information regarding the anime's release date, it has nonetheless shown the main characters of the series in a new light.

The leaked illustration for the anime features Ninny Spangcole, Noel Niihashi, Balgo Parks, and his puppy, Osushi. Both Ninny and Noel can be seen carrying their signature Witch Kit, while Balgo is having a fun time with Osushi in the key visual.

Burn the Witch anime (Image via Studio Colorado/Team Yamahitsuji)

Apart from the main characters, the visual also shows the telephone booth, using which Noelle and Ninny can transport to the Reverse London. The illustration further teases the silhouette of a dark dragon behind Noel. Fans would like to know that both the Witches would eventually battle a Dark Dragon in the upcoming Burn the Witch 0.8 anime.

Fans can expect more information regarding the upcoming anime once the key visual drops officially. There's a possibility that the staff of the anime may provide a release window as well. Nonetheless, the leaked visual has become a hot topic among anime enthusiasts.

The team behind the Burn the Witch prequel

Noelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Colorado/Team Yamahitsuji)

The highly anticipated Burn the Witch 0.8 was green-lit on September 16, 2023, with a short teaser promotional video. According to the official announcements, Studio Colorado and Team Yamahitsuji will collaborate to produce the anime. The soon-to-be-released anime will be helmed by Tatsuro Kawano.

It has also been revealed that Asami Tano will reprise the role of Ninny, while Yuina Tamada will voice Noel in the upcoming anime. Additionally, the official website has listed Hiroaki Hirara as the chief, Billy Banx, and Shinba Tsuchiya as Balgo.

Ninny, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Colorado/Team Yamahitsuji)

As mentioned earlier, the anime will cover the original one-shot chapter released by Tite Kubo. In other words, the anime will feature Balgo Sparks as the center of events, and see Ninny and Noel fighting against a dark dragon.

