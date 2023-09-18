Burn the Witch manga by Tite Kubo is returning with a new anime project called Burn the Witch 0.8. This serves as a prequel to the original anime movie, delving into the adventures of witches Noel and Ninny as they battle dragons in the expansive Bleach universe.
Despite Kubo's current focus on Bleach, this unexpected return to Burn the Witch demonstrates its success. The initial one-shot release in 2018 garnered immense popularity, leading to additional chapters and an anime adaptation. Fans can eagerly anticipate delving deeper into the origins of this series through the forthcoming prequel anime.
All you need to know about Burn The Witch 0.8 anime
Plot overview of Burn The Witch 0.8 anime
The story of Burn the Witch 0.8 revolves around Tite Kubo's original one-shot manga, which was published in 2018. This one-shot serves as the basis for the Burn the Witch anime movie and introduces fans to Reverse London, a magical land inhabited by mystical creatures.
Within this world, we meet Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, two witches employed by Wing Bind, an organization dedicated to fighting dragons. When Noel's friend Balgo unwittingly becomes entangled with one of these formidable beasts, it leads to a deeper exploration of the expansive universe revealed in subsequent chapters.
The team and cast of Burn The Witch 0.8 anime
In Burn the Witch 0.8, Tatsuro Kawano will return from the first anime to direct the new project for Studio Colorido. The main voice cast has also been confirmed to return, including Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi.
All about the previous works in Burn The Witch series
Burn the Witch, a Japanese manga series by Tite Kubo, captivates readers with its intricate storytelling and remarkable illustrations. Originally introduced as a one-shot chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump in July 2018, it quickly gained popularity and secured a serialized spot in the same magazine.
Following the footsteps of Kubo's renowned work, Bleach, Burn the Witch unfolds its narrative within the vast universe of Reverse London. The story delves into the experiences of Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, dedicated members of the Western Branch of Soul Society who navigate through thrilling adventures.
Burn the Witch gained significant popularity and received positive feedback from readers. In October 2020, Studio Colorido released an anime film adaptation of the series. The film, titled Burn the Witch, was directed by Tatsuro Kawano and produced by Studio Colorido. It first premiered in Japan and later became available for streaming in other regions. Notably, the film features the captivating theme song Blowing performed by Nil.
The first part of the manga, with four chapters, was released from August to September 2020. Recently, a second part has been announced. In addition, the series has collaborated with the mobile game Bleach: Brave Souls and even had a crossover event with Bleach: Immortal Soul.
Final thoughts
The upcoming anime adaptation, Burn the Witch 0.8, is based on Tite Kubo's manga prologue released in 2018. It will be directed by Tatsurō Kawano, who also directed the Burn the Witch anime film. Studio Colorido and Team Yamahitsuji will carry out the production.
The film's main cast will be returning for the upcoming anime adaptation, called Burn the Witch 0.8. However, the release date for Burn the Witch 0.8 has not yet been announced. Fans of the Burn the Witch anime film and manga series can anticipate this new adaptation of the prequel.
