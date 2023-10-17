Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98 spoilers marks the beginning of the end

Dragon Ball Super fans have been quite patient with the recent chapter releases. There’s good news for these fans as spoilers from chapter 98 are now making their rounds on the internet, and the panels suggest that the current story arc is nearing its end.

Given that the manga series is currently exploring the story arc that was featured in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans want new and original content from the writing department.

The fanbase hasn’t received any original content for quite some time as the series first entered a hiatus and then proceeded to adapt a movie into the manga. That being said, fans are now hopeful that Dragon Ball Super will provide the fanbase with new content after the conclusion of the Super Hero arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers as it will explore panels from the upcoming chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga, which has not yet been released.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 98 spoilers: Analyzing the next set of events that will be covered in the chapter

Expand Tweet

In the panels shown above, fans can see Krillin take on Cell Max. This fight seems quite exhilarating and the art style is quite consistent. One of the most notable aspects of this fight is that Krillin used his Solar Flare to blind his opponent. Dragon Ball Super fans also pointed out the hilarious expressions presented by Cell Max as he prepared himself to get hit by Krillin’s attack.

Following Krillin’s Solar Flare, Gamma 2 charged toward Cell Max with everything he had. While it damaged Cell Max to a certain degree, it didn’t incapacitate the opponent. Just when Cell Max was about to kill Gamma 2, Piccolo swooped in and transformed into his Orange Piccolo form.

There is a small change in the order of events when we compare it to the source material. In the movie, Piccolo offered the Senzu bean to Gohan, which boosted his abilities. However, in the manga, Pan steps into the battlefield, locates the lost Senzu bean, and throws it toward Gohan mid-fight.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following this, fans can expect a couple of pages of illustrations showcasing the fight between Piccolo, Gohan, and Cell Max. Despite the difference in their power levels, Piccolo will be able to endure Cell Max’s attacks for a while, until Gohan prepares himself for a transformation.

Based on the spoilers provided by @DbsHype1 on X, it seems like the chapter will end with Piccolo and Gohan engaging Cell Max. It is hard to predict the exact moment that chapter 98 will end with.

However, one thing is for certain, and that is the current story arc is certainly on the verge of ending soon. If the writers stay true to the adaptation, the Super Hero arc will most likely end with chapter 99.

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball Super chapter 98 release details

Dragon Ball Super chapter 98 will be released on October 20, 2023. The series maintains a monthly release schedule. Fans of the series can read the latest chapters on Viz Media’s official website.

It is noteworthy to mention that only the last three chapters will be available to read for free. Furthermore, fans can also read the chapter on Shueisha’s MANGA PLUS for free. All chapters on this platform are available for free to read only once. In case fans wish to read this another time, a subscription will be required to do so.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.