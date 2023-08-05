Krillin from Dragon Ball is confirmed to be a fan of One Piece 

Dragon Ball and One Piece have ruled the anime world for over two decades now and the two series have the most loyal fans around the world. Recently, an exciting Easter egg was discovered in Dragon Ball Super's chapter 95, revealing Krillin's subtle homage to the cherished pirate tale.

As Krillin and his family exit a movie theatre, he receives critical communication, and eagle-eyed fans noticed a One Piece symbol on his shirt.

The connection between these two series has sparked a surge of excitement among fans, who now want to know the significance of this crossover and explore the relationship between the two series.

The One Piece symbol in the manga of Dragon Ball Super

In the recent chapter 95 of Dragon Ball Super, illustrated by Mangaka Toyotaro, Krillin's T-shirt caught the eye of the fans. In the manga, Krillin receives a holographic message from his senior, Sergeant Nutz, to get the location of a disturbance in the city. A small logo of the anime One Piece can be seen on his left chest.

Although Krillin's shirt's emblem doesn't directly represent One Piece, we can see in the chapter that "One" is inscribed over the CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) symbol, which also stands for peace. Fans were thrilled by this all-too-subtle nod, which they interpreted as a sign of admiration and gratitude to the beloved series.

The manga's illustrations are currently done by Toyotaro, with Toriyama contributing the basic plot summary and a few character designs for Dragon Ball Super. Through his efforts on Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission and Dragon Ball Super, he has amassed enormous popularity.

The One Piece symbol is a representation of Krillin's fans as well as the esteem shared by manga creators who value one another's work. The beautiful thing about Toyotaro's dedication to One Piece is that he did it in his own unique style, showing his appreciation for Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.

The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many sharing their happiness on the platform. At first look, several fans thought the image was a hoax, and other people speculated that this simple act of affection could open the way for future collaboration between the two worlds.

Even though it is well known that Toyotaro has been a fan of the show since a very young age, anime fans worldwide can't help but wonder if a crossover between the two series is imminent.

However, although Toyotaro clearly admires Oda's work, it seems unlikely that the two series could ever cross over.

The plot of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 95

The events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie are now being depicted in the manga, and many fans have claimed that it is more interesting than the film. As our battle-hungry Saiyan pair train away from Earth after being humiliated by Frieza in the last arc, viewers will get to witness Piccolo and Gohan in action in this chapter.

Gohan is currently engaged in a fight with Gamma 1, a considerably more powerful opponent that resembles Cell. In order to fight the nefarious Red Ribbon Army, Krillin and Android 18 cut short their vacation. The ending of this specific chapter will include a new Namekain Transformation and the Gamma twins' origin stories.

