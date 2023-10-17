The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime announces additional cast

The anticipation for the adaptation of Kurkata’s The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, set to be released in January 2024, has been amplified by the recent revelations. The adaptation unveiled new characters from the original manga and pleasantly surprised fans by disclosing the cast members who will bring these characters to life.

Furthermore, the anime heightened the sense of excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating the magical fantasy experience.

This was achieved by unveiling a captivating new key visual that prominently showcases the primary characters of the series, offering a visual feast and a glimpse into the enchanting world they will soon be able to immerse themselves in when the anime premieres in January 2024.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime adds Yoshio Aoyama and seven others to the cast list.

Yoshino Aoyama, popularly known to voice Hitori Goto, aka Bocchi-chan from Bocchi the Rock! Will be playing Ururu in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic. Ururu is described as a healing magician of the Rescue Squad. Genta Nakamura, who plays the protagonist Hiroto Shinohara in Liar Liar, will be portraying the role of Ururu’s elder brother Orga, another healing magician who runs the clinic in the castle town with his sister.

Akeno Watanabe, renowned for her role in Gintama as Mutsu, will be voicing Blurin, the child of the Blue Grizzly and partner of the series’s protagonist, Usato. The other additional characters revealed are the Rescue Squad’s Black Suits members, who are mentioned below:

Gomul - Soushirou Hori (Marshal Gorilla in One Punch Man)

Gurd - Hayato Fujii (Dusting Fate/Grand Order)

Tong - Kentaro Ito (Renji Abarai in Bleach)

Mill - Chad Horii (Adam Dudley in Kengan Ashura)

Alec - Tooru Nara (Jiraiya in Naruto: Shippuden)

One Peace Books published the original light novel of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic worldwide, and here's how it describes the plot of the series:

Usato, an ordinary high schooler, happens to run into two fellow students after school one rainy day. Suddenly, all three of them are engulfed in a magic circle and transported to a fantasy world. There’s just one tiny problem—Usato is simply dragged along by accident!

It coninues:

On top of that, Usato learns that he is capable of using healing magic—an incredibly rare affinity in this new world. Now Usato must spend his days with the rescue team thugs, struggling through their hellish training regimen—learning the wrong way to use healing magic. Get ready for an eccentric otherworld fantasy filled with comedy and combat!

While some fans had hoped for the anime to specify an exact release date, the absence of this information left them somewhat dissatisfied. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the adaptation eventually unveiled the confirmed release window, catching dedicated manga fans off guard, thus adding an element of surprise to the long-awaited announcement.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and light novel series.

