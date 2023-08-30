The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the new Isekai anime series

The forthcoming The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime, centered on the Isekai theme, is one of the most eagerly anticipated series.

Being the subject of numerous films, animated series, and television programs such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Mushoku Tensei, the Isekai genre has emerged as one of the most recognizable themes globally. The anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is based on Kurokata's light novel of the same name, which KeG illustrates.

As the anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is about to premiere, there is a lot of excitement among the fandom. On Sunday, August 27, 2023, the first full official trailer for the TV anime series The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was released on the anime series' official website, revealing the vast majority of the cast and crew.

Although with no specific release date, it was revealed that the anime would premiere in January 2024. Furthermore, the trailer quickly became popular among Otaku Isekai fans.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime is set to debut in January 2024

The anime adaptation of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was announced on August 15, 2021, during MF Books' 8th Anniversary livestream celebration. Since then, not much of note has been revealed, but on August 27, 2023, the official first full trailer for the anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was unveiled.

Furthermore, with the release of the anime trailer, it was revealed that the anime would premiere in January 2024. Although no specific release date was provided, considering the anime to be released in January, a specific date might be announced soon. Furthermore, it was made known that Elements Garden, who has composed music for BanG Dream, You and Me, and other series, will also be composing the music for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic.

In the trailer, along with the anime's overall setting, the main cast of the anime series was depicted. As the trailer began, main characters like Usato, Suzune, Kazuki, and others were seen. Not only that but, it was discovered that Usato was accidentally summoned into another world. But as he was being called, he soon realized he had a strong affinity for healing magic.

The trailer then showed Usato training and learning to use the healing magic. The anime's plot was thus hinted at in the trailer while also escorting the fanbase to another fantastical setting. Additionally, from the trailer, it appears that there will be plenty of adventure in the anime.

Takahide Ogata, best known for the Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala Star Tanjo, Brave Beats, and other films, is in charge of directing the anime, and Shogo Yasukawa is responsible for writing the scripts for the individual episodes. Shogo is well-known for titles such as A Certain Scientific Railgun, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many others.

Furthermore, the characters are being designed by Yoko Tanabe, who is known for Lupin III, Golden Kamuy, Inazuma Eleven, Record of Ragnarok, and other projects.

Cast of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime

The official cast of the anime series includes Shogo Sakata as Usato and Ayaka Nanase as Suzune.

While Ayake appeared in Sakura Quest as Yoshino Koharu, Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory (as Atena Saotome), and ERASED (as Osamu), Shogo appeared in Chainsaw Man (as Aki Hayakawa), Fire Force (as Karin Sasaki), My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission (as Leviathan), and MF Ghost (as Takuya Yanagida).

Other cast members include Kengo Takanashi as Kazuki, Saya Aizawa as Amako, and Atsuko Tanaka as Rose.

Saya is known for playing in Engage Kiss (as Kisara), Strike The Blood (as Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya), and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (as Norn Greyrat), whereas Kengo is known for appearing in Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (as Yaiba Todo) and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (as Kaval). Finally, Atsuko has appeared in Black Cat (as Echidna), Fate/Stay Night (as Caster), and Ghost in the Shell (as Major Motoko Kusanagi).

Plot of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic the new Isekai anime series (Image via Studio Add/ Shin-Ei Animation)

The new Isekai anime, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, follows the story of the main character, Usato. Usato, introduced as an ordinary high school student at the beginning of the narrative, runs into Suzune and Kazuki one day as he is heading home.

But as they grow closer as friends, one day, all three of them are unexpectedly taken in by a magical circle and sent to a different world. Consequently, the group is called upon to defend a kingdom from a demon king's army. However, only Suzune and Kazuki possess the qualities necessary to be heroes, not Usato, who was merely dragged along by circumstance.

However, as the story unfolds, viewers will witness a shift when Usato discovers his shared affinity with the healing mage. Yet, shortly after, a woman named Rose abducts Usato, compelling him into her service. Now, what happens next will be interesting to watch.

Stay tuned for more information on The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

