That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime complete watch order explained

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, popularly known as Tensura, is a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and drawn by Mitz Vah.

In 2013, the franchise debuted as a web book with 10 narrative arcs. It was later adapted into a light book, although the plot suffered substantial revisions. The series features a ton of humor, strong characters, and intense conflicts in the magical universe.

With one film, one spin-off, two seasons, three special episodes, and five OADs, fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime like this particular series. There have been a lot of questions from the fandom about whether or not the movies and OVAs can be skipped to watch this fan-favorite Isekai.

As a result, fans and anime lovers frequently write guides to assist everyone, from novice viewers to diehard fans, in watching or recommending the series to others.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime watch order guide with the complete list, filler, and movie

As there have only been two seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, many new viewers have assumed that there will be filler episodes. However, it would be unexpected to hear that the entire series is canonical and that there is just one filler in its catalog. To completely enjoy Tensura anime, it is recommended that fans not leave the ODAs or the movie.

Fans should watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime in the following sequence:

Season 1 (episodes 1 – 23)

OAD 3: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 1

OAD 4: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 2

OAD 5: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 3

Season 1, episode 24

Tensura: Tales – Veldora’s Journal 1 (special episode)

Season 2: Part 1(episode 1 – 4)

OAD 1: Hey! Butts

OAD 2: The Tragedy of M?

Digression: Hinata Sakaguchi (Season 2 special episode 0)

Season 2: Part 1 (episodes 5 -12)

The Slime Diaries: Tensura (episodes 1 – 12)

Tensura: Tales – Veldora’s Journal 2 (special episode)

Season 2: Part 2 (episodes 13 – 24)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime canon episode list

This section covers the series’ canonical sequence with no fillers. In other words, if you want to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime without being distracted, this list is for you. Movies and ODAs are included since certain ODAs are canon, and the original screenplay for the movie was created by Fuse.

Season 1 (episodes 1 – 23)

OAD 3: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 1

OAD 4: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 2

OAD 5: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 3

Tensura: Tales – Veldora’s Journal 1 (special episode)

Season 2: Part 1 (episodes 1 – 12)

Tensura: Tales – Veldora’s Journal 2 (special episode)

Season 2: Part 2 (episodes 13 – 24)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime mixed canon episode list

A still from Tensura anime (Image via 8 Bit Studio)

This section solely contains the show's mixed canon episodes. Episodes that combine parts of the manga with additional dialog, action, or other events are known as mixed canon episodes because they assist in bridging the gap between the manga and anime.

While some fans do not, others adore watching the mixed canon episodes. In any event, it is entirely up to the viewers to decide whether or not they wish to watch. There is only one mixed canon episode in the whole series, and that is:

Season 1 (episode 4): In the Kingdom of the Dwarves

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime filler episode list

A still from Tensura anime (Image via 8 Bit Studio)

As much as many anime fans despise the concept of filler episodes, the section will identify them in case you want to watch them. To give the manga time to catch up, people occasionally like episodes that are prepared in this manner.

Fortunately, the two seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime only contain one filler episode. Only Tensura season 1 included a filler, whereas season 2 was pure canon. Also, one special episode is something else the fanbase may leave.

Season 1 (episode 24): Black and a Mask

Season 2 (Special episode 0): Digression: Hinata Sakaguchi

The other two special episodes were not skipped since they provided Veldora's point of view and illustrated how he sees the world.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime OAD list

A brief list of OADs, which stands for original animation DVD and occasionally OVA, is included in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. When it comes to canons, the three that are important are 3, 4, and 5. The first and second places are not particularly significant. Nonetheless, it is once more up to the audience to decide whether or not to watch.

OAD 1: Hey! Butts

OAD 2: The Tragedy of M?

OAD 3: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 1

OAD 4: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 2

OAD 5: Rimuru’s Glamorous Life as a Teacher, Part 3

Tensura's Spin-off

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime also has a spinoff titled The Slime Diaries. It follows the narrative of Rimuru and his monster kingdom during its early, tranquil days and is set halfway through the first season of the main anime. It does not tell a complete tale. Rather, it is a series of two-to-three-minute segments highlighting the city’s odd happenings.

They might include brief character profiles or more practical advances. The incidents in the spinoff series thus won’t have any bearing on the overall plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Episode 1: The Residents of the City of Monsters

Episode 2: The Air in Spring and...

Episode 3: Summer in Jura

Episode 4: A Day in a Swimsuit

Episode 5: Return of the Summer Festival

Episode 6: Changes

Episode 7: Here Comes the Demon Lord

Episode 8: A Fruitful Autumn

Episode 9: The Arrival of Winter

Episode 10: Snow Blankets the City of Monsters

Episode 11: Where Is Santa Claus?

Episode 12: Enjoying New Year’s to the Fullest

Tensura's movie list

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond, an anime film adaptation of the series, was revealed following the second season's final episode.

The movie had its Japanese debut on November 25, 2022. The film includes an entirely original scenario that hasn't been seen in the anime or manga. However, the script is written by Fuse, the creator of the original tale, so this isn't some non-canon offshoot.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime plot summary

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime centers on Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old man who is stabbed while attempting to save his buddy. When he is about to pass away, he hears a voice offering him wishes for his next existence, only to awaken in a new form as an especially strong slime.

Satoru, now known as Rimuru Tempest, discovered himself heralded as one of the strongest monsters after making a dragon companion and learning to display his incredible new powers. As he adjusts to his slimy new life as a slime monster, his antics with the other monsters spark a series of occasions that will forever alter his new setting.

This brings us to the end of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Watch Order Guide. Hopefully, this guide will introduce viewers to the show before the upcoming season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Viewers may watch the show on Crunchyroll or Netflix. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

