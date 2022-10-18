How to watch Naruto in order: Complete watching guide

How to watch Naruto in order is a question that may arise in the minds of both newcomers and those who have already seen bits, if not the entire series.
It is a long-running franchise with numerous films and OVAs. It is one of the most popular and highly rated shonen series along with One Piece and Bleach.
The Naruto series follows Naruto Uzumaki, a newbie ninja from Hidden Leaf Village who aspires to be a Hokage.
This list serves as a guide for watching movies based on the main plot. Movies and OVAs have also been included, though they are not always required viewing. They can be viewed at any point of time during the respective arcs as they are non-canonical.
How to watch Naruto in order with filler episodes?
1) Naruto (2002-2007)
Following the success of the manga, which debuted in 1999, the first entry in the Naruto franchise was released in 2002. The first Naruto anime aired from October 3, 2002, to February 8, 2007, and had a total of 220 episodes.
With three movies and over 200 episodes, it's easy to get lost. You may find yourself switching between episodes and movies, but here is how to watch the first series.
Episodes 1-5
Find the Four-Leaf Red Clover!
Episodes 6-80
- Mission: Protect the Waterfall Village!
- Naruto: The Cross Roads
Episodes 81-101
- Hidden Leaf Village Grand Sports Festival!
- Finally a clash! Jōnin vs. Genin!! Indiscriminate Grand Melee Tournament Meeting!!
- Naruto, the Genie, and the Three Wishes, Believe It!
- Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
Episodes 102-160
Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
Episodes 161-196
Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom
Episodes 197-220
2) Naruto: Shippuden (2007-2017)
Naruto: Shippuden is the sequel to the Naruto series and is primarily based on Part II of Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series.
It is set two and a half years after Naruto left Konohagakure to train with Jiraiya. At the moment, Akatsuki, a mysterious group, is carrying out some plans that could doom everyone.
Naruto: Shippuden has 500 episodes in total, as well as many films. The show lasted nearly ten years. As a result, watching Naruto: Shippuden is much more difficult. However, you can follow this list in order to watch the movies and the episodes.
Episodes 1-32
- Hurricane! "Hidden Leaf High School" Chronicles!
- Movie 1: Naruto Shippuden The Movie
Episodes 33-71
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds
Episodes 72-120
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Inheritors of Will of Fire
Episodes 121-154
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower
Episodes 155-196
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison
Episodes 197-220
Chunin Exam on Fire: Naruto vs. Konuhamaru
Episodes 221-251
Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Road to Ninja
Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations Hashirama Senju vs. Madara Uchiha
Episodes 252-311
- Naruto x UT
- Naruto Shippuden: Sunny Side Battle!!!
- Ninja Escapades
Episodes 312-493
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Episodes 494-500
The Day Naruto Became Hokage
3) Boruto: Naruto Next Generation (2017-present)
Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, which aired in 2017 and is still ongoing, is the sequel to Naruto: Shippuden. It follows the story of the now Naruto’s son, Boruto. Naruto at this point in time has become a Hokage, and following the successful end of the Fourth Shinobi World War, Konohagakure has been at peace.
The story is about Boruto's journey towards becoming a great shinobi in his own right, and outside of his father's legacy.
Despite being based on the manga, the anime explores original storylines and adaptations of the spin-off manga. If you are wondering how to watch this latest installment, it is fairly simple as we have shown.
Boruto: The Naruto Movie
Episode 1-ongoing
Boruto OVA 1
How to watch Naruto in order without filler episodes?
Naruto does feature a staggering number of filler episodes, which some viewers may find uninteresting. If you want to watch Naruto in order but without all the fillers, here is a list of episodes to avoid.
It's worth noting that, despite having no bearing on the plot, some of the filler episodes are enjoyable to watch.
The movies too are mostly filler stories, with the exception of The Last: Naruto the Movie.
1) Naruto
- Episode 26
- Episode 97
- Episodes 102-106
- Episodes 136-219
2) Naruto: Shippuden
- Episodes 57-71
- Episodes 89-112
- Episodes 119-120
- Episodes 144-151
- Episodes 170-171
- Episodes 176-196
- Episodes 223-242
- Episodes 257-260
- Episode 272
- Episodes 280-281
- Episodes 284–289
- Episodes 300–317
- Episodes 319–320
- Episodes 347–361
- Episodes 376–377
- Episodes 388–390
- Episodes 394–413
- Episode 416
- Episodes 422–423
- Episodes 427–457
- Episode 469
- Episodes 480–500
3) Boruto: Naruto Next Generation
- Episodes 16-17
- Episode 33
- Episodes 42-50
- Episodes 67-70
- Episodes 96-97
- Episode 104
- Episodes 113-119
- Episodes 138-140
- Episodes 152-156
- Episodes 256-258
- Episode 260
This guide should be useful for anyone who is just getting into Naruto. The series is available for viewing on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.