How to watch Naruto in order: Complete watching guide

How to watch Naruto in order is a question that may arise in the minds of both newcomers and those who have already seen bits, if not the entire series.

It is a long-running franchise with numerous films and OVAs. It is one of the most popular and highly rated shonen series along with One Piece and Bleach.

The Naruto series follows Naruto Uzumaki, a newbie ninja from Hidden Leaf Village who aspires to be a Hokage.

This list serves as a guide for watching movies based on the main plot. Movies and OVAs have also been included, though they are not always required viewing. They can be viewed at any point of time during the respective arcs as they are non-canonical.

How to watch Naruto in order with filler episodes?

1) Naruto (2002-2007)

Following the success of the manga, which debuted in 1999, the first entry in the Naruto franchise was released in 2002. The first Naruto anime aired from October 3, 2002, to February 8, 2007, and had a total of 220 episodes.

With three movies and over 200 episodes, it's easy to get lost. You may find yourself switching between episodes and movies, but here is how to watch the first series.

Episodes 1-5

Find the Four-Leaf Red Clover!

Episodes 6-80

Mission: Protect the Waterfall Village!

Naruto: The Cross Roads

Episodes 81-101

Hidden Leaf Village Grand Sports Festival!

Finally a clash! Jōnin vs. Genin!! Indiscriminate Grand Melee Tournament Meeting!!

Naruto, the Genie, and the Three Wishes, Believe It!

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

Episodes 102-160

Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Episodes 161-196

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Episodes 197-220

2) Naruto: Shippuden (2007-2017)

Naruto: Shippuden is the sequel to the Naruto series and is primarily based on Part II of Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series.

It is set two and a half years after Naruto left Konohagakure to train with Jiraiya. At the moment, Akatsuki, a mysterious group, is carrying out some plans that could doom everyone.

Naruto: Shippuden has 500 episodes in total, as well as many films. The show lasted nearly ten years. As a result, watching Naruto: Shippuden is much more difficult. However, you can follow this list in order to watch the movies and the episodes.

Episodes 1-32

Hurricane! "Hidden Leaf High School" Chronicles!

Movie 1: Naruto Shippuden The Movie

Episodes 33-71

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds

Episodes 72-120

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Inheritors of Will of Fire

Episodes 121-154

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower

Episodes 155-196

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison

Episodes 197-220

Chunin Exam on Fire: Naruto vs. Konuhamaru

Episodes 221-251

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Road to Ninja

Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations Hashirama Senju vs. Madara Uchiha

Episodes 252-311

Naruto x UT

Naruto Shippuden: Sunny Side Battle!!!

Ninja Escapades

Episodes 312-493

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Episodes 494-500

The Day Naruto Became Hokage

3) Boruto: Naruto Next Generation (2017-present)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, which aired in 2017 and is still ongoing, is the sequel to Naruto: Shippuden. It follows the story of the now Naruto’s son, Boruto. Naruto at this point in time has become a Hokage, and following the successful end of the Fourth Shinobi World War, Konohagakure has been at peace.

The story is about Boruto's journey towards becoming a great shinobi in his own right, and outside of his father's legacy.

Despite being based on the manga, the anime explores original storylines and adaptations of the spin-off manga. If you are wondering how to watch this latest installment, it is fairly simple as we have shown.

Boruto: The Naruto Movie

Episode 1-ongoing

Boruto OVA 1

How to watch Naruto in order without filler episodes?

Naruto does feature a staggering number of filler episodes, which some viewers may find uninteresting. If you want to watch Naruto in order but without all the fillers, here is a list of episodes to avoid.

It's worth noting that, despite having no bearing on the plot, some of the filler episodes are enjoyable to watch.

The movies too are mostly filler stories, with the exception of The Last: Naruto the Movie.

1) Naruto

Episode 26

Episode 97

Episodes 102-106

Episodes 136-219

2) Naruto: Shippuden

Episodes 57-71

Episodes 89-112

Episodes 119-120

Episodes 144-151

Episodes 170-171

Episodes 176-196

Episodes 223-242

Episodes 257-260

Episode 272

Episodes 280-281

Episodes 284–289

Episodes 300–317

Episodes 319–320

Episodes 347–361

Episodes 376–377

Episodes 388–390

Episodes 394–413

Episode 416

Episodes 422–423

Episodes 427–457

Episode 469

Episodes 480–500

3) Boruto: Naruto Next Generation

Episodes 16-17

Episode 33

Episodes 42-50

Episodes 67-70

Episodes 96-97

Episode 104

Episodes 113-119

Episodes 138-140

Episodes 152-156

Episodes 256-258

Episode 260

This guide should be useful for anyone who is just getting into Naruto. The series is available for viewing on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

