10 anime characters who make Madara Uchiha from Naruto look weak

Among all the antagonists who appeared in Naruto, the name Madara Uchiha stands out. This legendary villain managed to survive for decades and defeated every shinobi and even armies that stood against him.

Naruto has shown Madara to be one of the strongest shinobi ever. His mastery over the Sharingan was second to none, and he could even wield the powers of Rinnegan. After absorbing the ten tails, Madara reached a God-like power level that only Naruto and Sasuke could stand up to.

Despite his unbelievable strength in Naruto, he is not the strongest character that anime fans have witnessed. So, how well can this antagonist fare against characters from other animes? Let's find out as we list 10 anime characters who make Madara look weak.

Goku and 9 other anime characters who could easily defeat Naruto's Madara Uchiha

1) Meliodas

Meliodas might look like a kid, but towards the end of The Seven Deadly Sins, when he appeared in the Demon King Meliodas form, his powers were absolute. Whether its speed, strength, or abilities, Demon King Meliodas could easily defeat Madara Uchiha. If that’s not enough, this character could even make Madara in Juubi mode suffer defeat. How? Just like Madara’s limbo, Meliodas can form his clones, and in his ultimate form, the former can even overpower Madara's Susanoo. The Dragon’s Sin of Wrath is not to be underestimated at all!

2) Rimuru Tempest

Madara might be one of the strongest shinobi in Naruto, but even his prowess will be powerless in front of Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. Rimuru is a being who transcends the concept of life, death, time, and space. He might not come off as too strong, but he has performed insane feats. He has unlimited abilities suited to counter any Jutsu coming from Madara. If Rimuru combines his superb analytical skills along with his ultimate move, Beelzebub, the Naruto villain would be in serious trouble.

3) Jiren

Jiren is easily one of the most ferocious opponents that the protagonist of Dragon Ball had to fight. He is so powerful that he is regarded as stronger than the God of Destruction in his universe. Jiren took head-on blows from Super Saiyan 2 Goku like it was a piece of cake. A being who is stronger than a God and a Saiyan, who holds the power to destroy planets, will defeat Madara in mere seconds.

4) Anos Voldigoad

Anos from The Misfit of Demon King Academy is one of the most overpowered characters to appear in the entire anime world. He is almost omnipotent and seemingly has the power to stop time, resurrect himself, and perform otherworldly feats. It won’t be too far-fetched to say that even Baby Anos could make Madara taste the dust.

5) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure can straight up defeat Madara without any hassle. His Golden Experience Requiem (GER) makes him almost invincible. When he is using his GER, nothing can hurt him. Moreover, Giorno can also undo anything and everything in existence. He might not have the strength to overpower Madara or break his Susanoo, but even Madara would be surprised against such a foe with seemingly unbelievable powers.

6) Goku

Goku, the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, is an opponent against whom Madara has no chance of winning. Madara’s Genjutsu is the only thing that holds a good chance of him defeating Goku. But if Goku breaks his illusions, nothing could stop the Saiyan from winning against the legendary Uchiha villain. In the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku has also mastered Ultra Instinct. Do remember that Vegeta was able to break free of Babidi’s spell, who was regarded as an extremely powerful sorcerer. If Vegeta can do something like that, there are high chances Genjutsu won’t work on Goku.

7) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Belonging to the same animeverse, Kaguya Otsutsuki, the final antagonist of Naruto: Shippuden is way more powerful when compared to Madara’s Juubi form. Not only can she use Truth Seeking Orbs, but she is also superior to Madara in performing illusions on humans, controlling them, and more! Kaguya was also capable of erasing memories, unleashing super powerful shockwaves from her eyes, and performing interstellar travel. She is the progenitor of all forms of Chakra on Earth, and there is no doubt she could easily defeat Madara.

8) Wang Ling

Wang Ling from The Daily Life of the Immortal King is unbelievably strong. In front of him, Madara has zero chances of winning. The former is so strong that he created a parallel universe with a new timeline and destroyed the current universe in his anime. Wang Ling also has telekinesis abilities that can easily overpower Madara’s Rinnegan, and if the former uses his Core Formation or Ji Realm, the Uchiha has no chance of surviving.

9) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki is one of the most powerful characters in the Naruto and Boruto series. Even though he wasn't among the strongest at first, his strength increased substantially once he swallowed Kinshiki. He could take on both Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha and is regarded to be on par with Kaguya Otsutsuki. Consequently, Momoshiki Otsutsuki should have no trouble defeating Madara Uchiha. However, he will not have an easy time fighting the Uchiha.

10) Saitama

Saitama is a parody character and the main hero of One Punch Man. If his feats in the two seasons of the anime don't already make him strong enough to defeat Madara, Saitama destroyed more than half of Jupiter with his sneeze and farted to travel back from space to Earth in the latest chapters of the manga. He is growing so strong that even God seems to be concerned. Against a character whose strengths have no bounds, Madara Uchiha from Naruto doesn’t stand a chance!

