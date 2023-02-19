That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 spring 2024 debut announced

The long-awaited announcement for the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 has finally been made.

Earlier, on November 9, 2022, a teaser visual was shown before the screening of Scarlet Bond movie, which showed Holy Knight Hinata Sakaguchi preparing to duel with Rimiru, the main protagonist of the series. The same teaser announced that the franchise would have another anime season. Although the specific date and time wasn't revealed back then, it was recently announced that the anime's third season will premiere in the spring of 2024.

In addition to the third season, the crew revealed that there will be an OVA adaptation and further projects. Moreover, with the big screening of That Time I Became Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond earlier this month, new things have been added to the official website and social media pages of Tensura.

To celebrate That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's 10th anniversary, several new projects have been revealed

A 3-part OVA, "Coleus' Dream" has also been announced for Fall 2023



The third season of That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime has been announced by Eight Bit Studio's production staff, whose premiere will occur in April 2024 in Japan.

The isekai series will soon be celebrating its 10th anniversary, as the serialization of its web novel was done on February 20, 2013, on Shosetsuka ni Naro for the first time. To make it even more memorable, the production team has revealed the "Tensura 10th Project," a unique initiative that includes five big announcements for the license.

A three-part OVA adaptation will also be produced, which is one of the most important things that will be done. Known as Coleus's Dream, the new adaptation will have a separate storyline from the main one, and it will come out sometime in the fall of 2023.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Eight Bit Studio)

Other projects include a special campaign and the series' first big event to celebrate the 40 million copies in circulation that have been sold—35 million in Japan and 5 million globally. These include both manga and spin-offs. Additionally, there will be an announcement of a Slime play for August 2023 in Japan. These events will be commemorated on the occasion of its tenth anniversary.

More about That Time When I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest (Image via Eight Bit Studio)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken, published by Micro Magazine in Japan in May 2014. Since then, Micro Magazine has produced 20 physical volumes. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has a total of thirty-six episodes spread between its two seasons.

The second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ended with Rimuru's victory against Clayman. Soon after, the main protagonist ascends to the position of Demon Lord and joins the Octagram.

For the second season, the third through sixth light novels were adapted, and it is anticipated that the seventh light novel will be included in the third season. As such, Rimuru will do all he can to maintain the peace with the aid of his comrades Veldra, the Great Sage Raphael, Benimaru, and Ranga.

While viewers still have more than a year to go to see the third installment of the series, fans can watch the first two seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime again.

