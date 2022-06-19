Hunter x Hunter filler episodes: Complete list to navigate

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most well-known and beloved Shounen anime series of all time. Unlike other iconic series such as Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach, Hunter x Hunter barely has any filler episodes/non-canon content. While the two movies can be considered filler content, only three of the show's 148 episodes can be accused of the same.This is absolutely unheard of when it comes to long Shounen anime series, and is just another reason why fans love the show so much.

Note: The list contains spoilers for the 2011 anime of the same name.

Complete list of non-canon Hunter x Hunter episodes/movies that every fan should know

Filler Episodes

Filler episodes are quite infamous in the anime community. These are episodes that are usually used to give the manga a chance to get further ahead in the series or recap the anime up to that point. None of the material shown in these episodes is included in the source material, so the storyline can be entirely credited to the studio animating the show. Due to various popular Shounen anime having hundreds of filler episodes, they get a bad rap.

Episode 13: Letter x From x Gon

This is the first filler episode, and it featured Aunt Mito reading a letter Gon sent to her. The letter narrates Gon's journey from the time he first met Kurapika and Leorio and the beginning of the Hunter Exam to the end of the Exam's Final Phase. It serves as the first recap of the series and helps fans remember the major events that happened prior.

Episode 26: Then x And x After

The second letter Gon sent to Mito recaping his adventure (Image via Hunter x Hunter, Viz Media, Madhouse)

This episode is similar to Episode 13 as it revolves around a letter Gon sent to Mito giving a summary of his journey. Unlike Episode 13, it features Gon recapping his adventures from his fight with Hanzo up to the journey Kurapika, Leorio and he went on to save Killua from his family. This seems to be the last recap episode in the series, most likely due to fans expressing disinterest in these types of episodes.

Mixed Filler/Canon Episodes

Mixed filler/canon episodes feature content from the original source material as well as original content made by the studio. Fans tend to like these episodes more than purely filler episodes since they contribute to continuing the storyline. However, they are not as popular as regular canon episodes.

Episode 12: Last x Test Of x Resolve!

The main cast and Tonpa during the Hunter Exam (Image via Hunter x Hunter, Viz Media, Madhouse)

This is the first and only mixed filler/canon episode of the series. It takes place after the main cast and Tonpa complete their required 50 hours trapped in a small room. As they leave the room, they are forced to split up and choose a path to get out. However, one of these paths will cause the people who choose it to be disqualified. Luckily, the five are smart enough to discover a loophole in the rules, allowing each of them to pass this stage of the Hunter Exam.

Movies

The Hunter x Hunter movies, like filler episodes, are completely non-canon. They have no connection to the main story and only serve to add content to the series. Due to not being written by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter's mangaka, the films do not seem to be enjoyed many fans. On MyAnimeList, they score much lower than the main anime.

Hunter x Hunter Movie 1: Phantom Rouge

Hunter❌Hunter @HxHSource Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge thread Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge thread https://t.co/YWQWSOkr9V

The Phantom Rouge movie features the series' main cast. Leorio and Kurapika went to investigate sightings of someone with eyes like Kurapika's. However, Kurapika's hope that another Kurta Clan member survived the massacre clouded his judgement and led him to lose both of his Scarlet Eyes. Tending to Kurapika's wounds, Leorio sent both Gon and Killua to take back Kurapika's lost eyes.

Hunter x Hunter Movie 2: The Last Mission

Gon possessed by the darkside of Nen (Image via Hunter x Hunter, Viz Media, Madhouse)

The series typically features the lightside of Nen, rather than the darkside known as On, thanks to Isaac Netero, who, years ago, sealed away a Hunter who perfected the usage of Nen's darkside. The Hunter's name is Jed, and The Last Mission movie features him making a comeback. He takes Netero captive, and the fighters of the Heaven's Arena must work together to save Netero and take down Jed and On once again.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far