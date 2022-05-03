Attack on Titan OADs receive English dub premiere date

Crunchyroll recently announced that it will stream the English dubs for all eight Attack on Titan original anime DVD (OAD) episodes. These OAD episodes adapt a variety of stories from the Attack on Titan universe, such as events in the manga which were cut from the anime.

Other stories adapted consist of various spinoff manga and novel tales for the series. All eight episodes have been previously released with official, limited edition manga volumes as their own DVDs. The upcoming streaming availability will mark their English dubbed debut on any streaming service.

Follow along as this article breaks down exactly what Attack on Titan OAD episodes will be available to stream, along with when and where to watch them.

Attack on Titan OAD episodes finally premiering in English dub, available to stream on Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan OAD episodes English dub info

As mentioned above, the English dubs for all eight Attack on Titan OAD episodes will begin streaming on Crunchyroll later in the week. May 8 will mark the debut of the first episode, with subsequent ones releasing weekly.

The first episode to debut will be entitled “Isle’s Notebook,” adapting a section of the manga which was cut from the series’ mainline anime. The OAD was originally bundled with a limited edition 11th volume release in Japan. An English-subtitled release was bundled with Kodansha Comics’ English translation of the 17th volume.

Episodes 2-3 will consist of stories entitled “The Sudden Visitor” and “Distress.” No further information is available on these two episodes, as other sources seem to indicate that they're not based on any known source material.

Episodes 4-5 will consist of the two-episode OAD series No Regrets. This is an adaption of artist Kikaru Suruga and writer Gun Snark’s spinoff manga of the same name.

No Regrets was originally bundled with the limited edition 15th and 16th volume releases in Japan. The English subtitled version was bundled with limited edition English releases of the 18th and 19th volumes.

Episodes 6-8 are the anime adaptation of Hiroshi Seko’s Lost Girls spinoff novel, which features three short stories centered around Mikasa and Annie. These are entitled “Lost in the cruel world,” “Wall Sina, Goodbye,” and “Lost Girls.”

The novel was originally published in Japan in December 2014 by Kodansha, with publisher Vertical having released an English version in June 2016.

All eight episodes were previously available to stream in English-subtitled versions via Funimation and Crunchyroll since December 19, 2021. May 8 will mark the first time an English-dubbed version of the episodes was made available on streaming platforms.

In summation

The Attack on Titan series is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world. The series has accrued international fame and praise, and is widely regarded as one of the best anime and manga series of all time.

The English-dub release of the series’ OADs builds further excitement for the upcoming third and final part of the anime’s final season. The final part has no exact release date, but is slated for a 2023 release window as of this writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Attack on Titan news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

