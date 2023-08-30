Chainsaw Man fans realize just how special Denji and Nayuta's relationship is

Chainsaw Man is a series that is known for its twists and turns, and the relationship between Denji and Nayuta could be the biggest subversion of them all, with Denji actually having a healthy and positive connection. The series has been very hard on Denji, making him go through lots of bad moments, but Nayuta has helped him a lot and vice versa.

Recent chapters of the manga have shown how much their relationship has strengthened.

Anime fans tend to ship a lot of characters that have a connection, but it is quite clear that these two have a bond that is rare and refreshing in the Chainsaw Man manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga.

Reactions online about the relationship between Denji and Nayuta in the Chainsaw Man manga

Expand Tweet

The core of the Chainsaw Man series has been centered around putting Denji through the wringer. He has been lied to, manipulated, deceived, mortally wounded, and so on.

As a result, his mental health and sanity have deteriorated, which is part of the reason that fans celebrate when he has a victory from time to time, and the fact that Nayuta is one of the best things he has going at the moment says a lot.

Expand Tweet

For people who perhaps are not following the manga, Nayuta is the new Control Devil after Makima's death.

However, she is very different from Makima and her relationship with Denji is the best giveaway, with fans enjoying how much they care for one another and how the series actually has a positive relationship for once.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Denji has gone through a lot in the series. He is a young man who has lost a lot and Nayuta seems like one of the instances in the story where he has an honest bond, which ironically enough, stemmed from what happened with Makima.

There is also the nature of this sibling-like bond between these two characters, which is not often shown in the anime medium. Most characters of the opposite genre that have a connection end up developing romantic feelings for one another, so it is refreshing to see that things don't head in that direction with Denji and Nayuta, especially considering the age gap between them.

Denji's current state of affairs

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of the most interesting things about the Chainsaw Man series has been the fact that Denji really doesn't have a clear direction. Most manga of a similar style have a main character with a goal, but Denji simply wants to survive and have a better life. Unfortunately, however, things just get worse as the story progresses, which is something that has made the manga such an appealing read.

In that regard, there is an element of codependency in his connection with Nayuta. It is interesting because she is a direct result of Makima, but has a very different outcome, with her needing Denji to survive.

This brother and sister connection between them is both endearing and tragic as they are two individuals without a path or direction to follow.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tatsuki Fujimoto is an author who loves to make a lot of subversions and cruel twists and turns, which is something that usually makes Denji suffer. In that regard, it seems inevitable that his relationship with Nayuta is going to have a negative outcome, although people will have to wait and see.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man still has a lot to resolve but the connection between Denji and Nayuta seems to be the calm before the storm. Fujimoto is probably going to pull off a massive twist in the coming months to mess with his protagonist's fragile state of mind, although that is yet to take place.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.