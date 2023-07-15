BanG Dream! It's My Go!! release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! is a freshly released anime under the BanG Dream! series. The new show made its grand premiere on June 29, 2023, as part of the summer anime season lineup. With 12 episodes planned, fans can expect a season loaded with music, passion, and an engaging storyline.

The anime is being produced by Ultra Super Pictures, Bushiroad, Tokyo MX, Good Smile Company, Bushiroad Music, HoriPro International, and Ace Crew Entertainment. SANZIGEN, the renowned studio known for its visually stunning animations has animated the series.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! release schedule explained

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! is scheduled to have 12 episodes, with 6 episodes already aired and 6 more yet to be released. But as per the previous patterns of the BanG Dream series, it might as well have a 13th episode later on.

The following list provides the release dates and times for the released and upcoming episodes:

Date Episode Number Release Timing (JST/EST/IST) June 29, 2023 Episode 1 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am June 29, 2023 Episode 2 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am June 29, 2023 Episode 3 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am July 6, 2023 Episode 4 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am July 13, 2023 Episode 5 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am July 20, 2023 Episode 6 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am July 27, 2023 Episode 7 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am August 3, 2023 Episode 8 11 pm/10 am/7:30 am August 10, 2023 Episode 9 11 pm/10 am/ 7:30 am August 17, 2023 Episode 10 11 pm/10 am/ 7:30 am August 24, 2023 Episode 11 11 pm/10 am/ 7:30 am August 31, 2023 Episode 12 11 pm/10 am/ 7:30 am No information Episode 13 No information

The characters as seen in the anime. (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! was launched on Tokyo MX and the streaming service ABEMA with three episodes on Thursday, June 29, 2023, for all Japanese viewers. Following the initial broadcast, subsequent episodes started being broadcast on a variety of networks and platforms.

Starting from the fourth episode, ABEMA even allowed early streaming access, airing the series half an hour before their regular release.

International fans can watch all the released episodes of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! on Crunchyroll in select regions, as the anime is being streamed there. However, to watch the series, viewers must have a Crunchyroll subscription. The most common premium subscriptions chosen by viewers are Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month).

In addition, Muse Asia has secured the license for the anime. Therefore, the streaming service will make BanG Dream! It's My Go!! available throughout Southeast Asia whenever a new episode is released. Thus, a brand new episode is accessible every Thursday at 09:35 pm (UTC+08:00) on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Plot of the series

Sumi | Peakshoku Tensei arc @Yswumi Bang dream it's my go: 9/10

It's my first time watching a 3d anime, but the animation is so clean that I don't think it's a problem. I like the characters, the story is good, and the drama works well. Looking forward to the next episodes

(I watched 5 before doing this review)

The plot of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! centers around the members of a band, named MyGo!!!!!. The story is expected to explore the individual journey of each member as well as how they come together to build a band. It will also further trace their musical journey.

The series features an extensive group of talented cast members - Tomori Takamatsu, voiced by Hina Yomiya; Anon Chihaya, voiced by Rin Tateishi; Rāna Kaname, voiced by Hina Aoki; Soyo Nagasaki, voiced by Mika Kohinata; and Taki Shina, voiced by Koko Hayashi.

In the first few episodes of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! fans saw, Togawa Sakiko leaving the band due to unexpected circumstances, causing transfer student Anon Chihaya to create her own band. As the episodes progressed, Soyo and Mitsumi looked for Sakiko, while Anon invited Soyo to join her band.

In episode 3, the narrative mainly focused on Tomori's past, her struggles to connect with others, and how meeting Sakiko changed her life. Tomori's powerful performance impressed the band. Later, Soyo disclosed that Sakiko goes to her school, which prompted a meeting with Anon, Tomori, and Taki.

They reconciled and intended to form a band, but the episode concluded with the appearance of a new character. The new character, despite being weird, is also very talented and she adds a layer of freshness to the group.

Thus far, the episodes showed how the band members navigate personal and musical challenges, including forming bonds, addressing past failures, and working towards a common goal. The story built suspense and left fans eagerly anticipating more.

