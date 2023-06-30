BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 release date and time, countdown, and more

Since the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episodes 1, 2, and 3 on June 29, 2023, fans have been anticipating the release of episode 4, which will be released on July 6, 2023. The popular anime series debuted on Thursday, and the first three episodes allowed viewers to experience the basic setup and story development smoothly.

As the episodes became available, the fandom got to see how CRYCHIC and its members came together to form the band. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the band was disbanded. But with the arrival of Anon Chihaya, everything is restored.

Tomori may be approached to join the band again in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4

Release date, time, and where to watch

With a total of 13 episodes in this season, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 will debut on Tuesday, July 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The fourth episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Sun TV, and the streaming platform ABEMA. Later, the episode will run on other platforms and networks.

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that has started streaming the anime, so BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 will available on the platform in selected regions. The Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) premium memberships are the most popular subscriptions that viewers opt for to avoid ads. Likewise, they can also go for the free subscritpion, but that will come with ads.

Aside from that, Muse Asia previously stated that they had obtained the anime's licence, so the streaming service will distribute BanG Dream! It's My Go!! throughout Southeast Asian region. BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 will be available on Thursday at 21:35 (UTC+08:00) on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The following release dates are provided for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 as the release time varies according to different regions and time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episodes 1–3

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

In the first episode of BanG Dream! It's My Go!!, fans learned that Togawa Sakiko had to leave the band group she had formed with Tomori Takamatsu, Soyo Nagasaki, Taki Shina, and Wakaba Mutsumi due to unforeseen circumstances. Following that, Anon Chihaya, a transfer student, was introduced.

Anon, like Tomori, attended Haneoka Girls' High School and learned about band culture there. She then attempted to form her own band, initially approaching Sakiko, whom she met by chance. When Sakiko turned down Anon's request, she went to Tomori, whom she was trying to befriend but the latter also rejected her.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

Later, after school, Anon took Tomori to karaoke in hopes of getting her to join her band. However, when Tomori asked if the band would be around forever, Anon laughed, after which the former fled. Although Anon began pursuing her, she was interrupted by another character named Taki Shina.

As BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 2 began, Soyo was seen with Mitsumi, who was trying to find Sakiko. Following that, Tomori and Anon were seen in school, and Anon went to a karaoke house with her classmates after school. There, Anon met Soyo and began conversing with her before inviting her to join her band, which she accepted. The next day, Mitsumi was seen outside Haneoka Girls' High as she waited for Sakiko to talk to her.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

Sakiko told Mitsumi to give Soyo an excuse, but she did not tell her where she was as they walked to a nearby restaurant. Following this, the scene shifted to Soyo and Anon at a restaurant where Taki worked. Soyo revealed to Anon that they used to be in the same band and showed her a rehearsal video. As Anon watched the video, she approached Tomori again and asked her to join the band.

As the third episode of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! began, it mainly focused on Tomori and her childhood, how she never used to interact with other students, and how her mother was always working hard. The episode also demonstrated how other students avoided her, so when she met Sakiko, her world was turned upside down. She not only opened up to her but also encouraged her to join her band.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

As she joined, she made friends with the other members. One day, during a rehearsal, Tomori lost control and entered her own world as she sang. Everyone in her band was surprised by her performance. However, when Sakiko left the group and Mitsumi expressed her feelings about the group, Tomori was back to square one and remembered that CRYCHIC was the only valuable thing she had in her life.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4?

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

The third episode ended with Tomori recalling how important CRYCHIC was to her. As such, the audience may anticipate that she will be approached to join the band in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4, given how good was she in the previous band.

Another character who will join the band is Mitsumi. However, considering her lack of enthusiasm for the band, a new character is likely to join in place of her. Nevertheless, viewers can anticipate that BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 will reveal more engaging material for fans.

