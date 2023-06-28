BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 1 release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2023, as part of the summer anime season lineup. It is a highly anticipated upcoming animated series that was recently announced to be licensed by Muse Asia on Sunday, June 25, 2023. With 13 episodes planned, fans can expect a season loaded with music, passion, and an engaging storyline.

The anime is being produced by Ultra Super Pictures, Bushiroad, Tokyo MX, Good Smile Company, Bushiroad Music, HoriPro International, and Ace Crew Entertainment. SANZIGEN, the renowned studio known for its visually stunning animations, will bring this series to life.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! is set to be a part of the summer anime season lineup of the year

Release detail and where to watch

BanG Dream! It’s My Go!!!!! shares a trailer for its next installment. A special presentation will be held on May 24th on Bandori’s YT channel in light of this announcement.



⟡ Mangaka: Ko Nakamura

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! is all set to make its debut with episode 1 on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at around 11 pm in Japan. Fans around the world can expect a mesmerizing musical experience as they follow the journey of the characters.

Considering the variations in time zones across different geographical regions, the release date and time of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 1 may differ accordingly.

Based on the original release time in Japan, here are the approximate release dates and times for viewers in various time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 7:30 am

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 7 am

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11 pm

Central Daylight Time (CDT): Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1 am

British Summer Time (BST): Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 6 am

Where to watch?

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! will launch on Tokyo MX and the streaming service ABEMA with three episodes on Thursday for all Japanese viewers. Following the initial broadcast, subsequent episodes will be broadcast on a variety of networks and platforms. Starting with the fourth episode, ABEMA will allow early streaming access, airing the series half an hour before their regular release.

Muse Asia has announced that they had obtained the license for the anime. While precise specifics about other streaming platforms for different regions are yet to be revealed, Muse Asia is expected to make an official announcement soon. Therefore, international fans should keep an eye on their YouTube channel for any updates.

There is a high possibility that Crunchyroll or Funimation will pick up the series. If not, there are also quite some more streaming platforms like HIDIVE, Hulu, etc that can be potential streamers for the anime. There is also a high chance that the series will be uploaded to different YouTube channels for international fans.

About the anime

The plot of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! centers around the members of a band name, MyGo!!!!!. The story is expected to explore the individual stories of each member as well as how they come together to build a band and their further musical journey.

The series features an extensive group of talented cast - Tomori Takamatsu, voiced by Hina Yomiya; Anon Chihaya, voiced by Rin Tateishi; Rāna Kaname, voiced by Hina Aoki; Soyo Nagasaki, voiced by Mika Kohinata; and Taki Shina, voiced by Koko Hayashi.

