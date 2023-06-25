Will there be My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 14? Explained

The first season of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 came to an end with the broadcast of episode 13 on June 24, 2023. Thus, there will be no episode 14 for season 1 of the anime. The show has successfully completed its scheduled 13-episode run, leaving fans eager for news of a potential second season. However, there is a chance that fans may receive an official announcement regarding the continuation of the series in the upcoming Anime Expo 2023.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 delivered a delightful and smooth journey that captivated countless fans with its blend of heartwarming moments, humor, and adorable characters. Moreover, it quickly establishing itself as a comfort anime and one of the best romantic comedies of the season.

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F



What can I say, in my opinion this shoujo is a nice breath of fresh air, a shoujo that had a respectable adaptation, MADHOUSE certainly adapted very well from the original work, also in terms of quality and animation.

As mentioned earlier, the first season of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 has reached its conclusion with the airing of episode 13. The episode not only provided a happy ending but also introduced a delightful new chapter in the lives of Yamada and Akane.

Viewers were treated to the heartwarming union of the two characters as a couple, leaving them filled with joy and anticipation for what lies ahead in the story. As episode 13 wrapped up the first season, some fans were wondered if there would be an episode 14 to continue the series since the manga is filled with a subsequent exciting arc.

Given the anime was originally supposed to have 13 episodes, it has successfully completed its scheduled run, so there will be no episode 14. Although season 1 has concluded, there is a strong possibility that a second season will be announced, allowing the manga's story to continue adapting.

Anime Expo @AnimeExpo My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga with Mangamo Panel is coming to Anime Expo!



Join the team from Mangamo and learn what's next for the series, new announcements, features, giveaways from Japan, and more on July 3 at 6:30 PM in Room 404. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga with Mangamo Panel is coming to Anime Expo! Join the team from Mangamo and learn what's next for the series, new announcements, features, giveaways from Japan, and more on July 3 at 6:30 PM in Room 404. https://t.co/nZmCqb7XCb

While there have been no official announcements given by Studio Madhouse regarding the series' renewal or cancellation, the favorable reaction from the first season provides reasons for optimism. Moreover, the source material is abundant from the manga that can be animated, making fans hopeful for the continuation of the series.

For now, fans do not have a specific release date on hand for the second season, but news of the series being present at the Anime Expo 2023 opens up doors of opportunities. It is speculated that they will make an announcement for season 2 in that event. If it does happen, there is a possibility for the second season to premiere in the spring or summer of 2024.

Considering the previous schedule of the season having a 13-episode span, fans can anticipate the upcoming season to introduce new characters and deliver surprising plot twists. It is also expected that the second season will delve into either the sixth or seventh arc of the manga.

Ending thoughts

Yamada and Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13. (Image via Madhouse)

With its comfortable plot and fresh take on standard anime love stories, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 has received not just positive reviews from critics but also enormous love from fans worldwide. Crunchyroll has even given My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 a strong 4.9/5 rating.

While it is unfortunate that fans will not be able to sit in front of their screens again on Saturday to watch the series, there is a ray of hope that the series will return with a new season soon. Therefore, fans should look forward to the series' appearance at Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, 2023.

